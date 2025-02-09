Tom Welling makes first public appearance at MegaCon after DUI arrest

Tom Welling made a surprise appearance at MegaCon, stepping into the spotlight despite his recent DUI arrest. The Smallville star took part in a Superman panel titled The Many Faces of Superman: A Tribute to the Man of Steel, marking his first public appearance since his arrest on January 26 in an Arby's parking lot in Yreka, California. Despite a recent DUI arrest, Tom Welling made a surprise appearance at MegaCon, participating in a Superman panel.( @tomwelling/Instagram)

Tom Welling makes first appearance since his DUI arrest

Participating in The Many Faces of Superman panel, the actor donned a casual black T-shirt and jeans. He completed his casual appearance with a black baseball cap and multi-coloured sneakers. The panel organised on Saturday was joined by other actors including Tyler Hoechlin, Dean Cain, George Newbern, Tim Daly and Brandon Routh, as reported by The Mirror US.

The actor’s presence at the Mega Con comes after he was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, with his blood alcohol level reportedly at or above 0.08%. The actor was picked up by police in an Arby's parking lot in Yreka, California, and his mugshot was released by the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office shortly after the arrest. His arrest was followed by an arraignment date scheduled for March 11.

Tom Welling’s reunion with Smallville co-actors

The actor is set to reunite with his Smallville co-stars for the highly anticipated Somebody Save Me: Smallville Cast panel. He’ll be joined by Michael Rosenbaum, Kristin Kreuk, and Erica Durance for the exciting event. Following the panel, fans can enjoy Smallville Nights, where Welling and Michael will read iconic scenes from the beloved series, offering a nostalgic treat for longtime fans.

Wellin’s surprise appearance at the panel following his arrest sparked buzz among his fans as one use wrote on X, “that mugshot put the fear of god in tom welling bc look at him today we’re so f***ing back.”

Another user wrote, “The legend himself Tom Welling at the Superman Panel at MegaCon Orlando. He is awesome and thousands of fans love him! He rocks!”