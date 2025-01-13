Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

World's most successful actor grossed $27.7 billion: 'Non-superstar' who beat Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Robert Downey Jr

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Jan 13, 2025 04:29 PM IST

This 76-year-old actor has starred in films that have outgrossed even the hits of some of the biggest Hollywood superstars.

Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Robert Downey Jr, and Brad Pitt have been some of the biggest superstars in Hollywood in the last three decades. These actors have consistently starred in films grossing hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office. Naturally, their cumulative box office gross is in billions now. Yet, a 76-year-old actor has beaten them all at the box office, courtesy of his starring roles in the biggest films ever. This has made him the highest-grossing actor ever and, in many eyes, the most successful. (Also read: India's most successful actress made 10000 cr at box office, more than even Shah Rukh; beat Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt)

A 76-year-old is the highest-grossing actor, with $14.6 billion from 66 films.
A 76-year-old is the highest-grossing actor, with $14.6 billion from 66 films.

The most successful actor ever

If box office gross is the sole success metric, then Samuel L Jackson has earned the right to be called the world's most successful actor. Over the years, the veteran actor has appeared in 66 films as the lead or part of a lead ensemble that has grossed a combined $14.6 billion at the box office. This is more than any other actor in the world. Most of his box office collections have come from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has appeared as the Avengers' ringmaster, Nick Fury, in 11 MCU films, many of which have earned over a billion dollars each. If all his roles - including supporting roles and cameos - are also included, then Jackson's 142 releases have earned $27.7 billion. However, in this list - a non-actor - beats him. Stan Lee appeared in cameos in 50 films that earned over $30 billion.

Central to Samuel L Jackson's box office success is his role as Nick Fury in the MCU.
Central to Samuel L Jackson's box office success is his role as Nick Fury in the MCU.

How Samuel L Jackson beat superstars

Nick Fury's role in the MCU has helped Jackson become a force at the box office. He first took on the role in a cameo in Iron Man but only appeared in a major role in Avengers (2012). Over the years, the character's presence as the anchor of the franchise has allowed the actor to appear in more films than even the OG Avengers - Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner. While these have had lead roles in 7 or 8 MCU films at the most, Jackson has appeared in 11. Jackson has been part of other franchises outside of the MCU, notably the Star Wars prequel trilogy and the Incredibles animated films. All this has helped him move past A-list stars like Tom Cruise ($12 billion), Robert Downey Jr ($14.3 billion), Vin Diesel ($12 billion), and Chris Hemsworth ($12 billion). Johnny Depp does not even make it to the top 10 as his last successful franchise - Pirates of the Caribbean - ended years ago.

Samuel L Jackson's upcoming work

Jackson may still appear in more MCU projects in the near future, including the two Avengers films slated for release in 2027-28. However, before that, he has a remake of The Last Dragon, a live-action adaptation of Afro Samurai, and Unholy Trinity lined for release.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On