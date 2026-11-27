You Can See Everything

Director: Nathan Fielder, Lance Oppenheim

Star rating: ★★★★

Elizabeth Holmes faces the camera in You Can See Everything. more less

Is there anything left to know about Elizabeth Holmes?

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Once hailed as “next Steve Jobs” and one of the youngest self-made billionaires, Elizabeth Holmes went from being celebrated as a visionary to becoming one of the most infamous figures in Silicon Valley. She claimed that her company Theranos could transform healthcare with a device that could run hundreds of medical tests using only a few drops of blood. But the label from visionary changed to fraud as it was exposed that it was all a sham after all. She became a villainous face almost everyone hated.

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Her story has been revisited and retold through books, documentaries and television adaptations, including Hulu’s The Dropout starring Amanda Seyfried. But what Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim achieve with the nearly three-hour documentary You Can See Everything gives a whole new dimension to her personality and truth.

The premise

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{{^usCountry}} 34 days before she was sent to prison, Holmes invited a film crew to document her every move. Fielder occupies the frame as the camera zooms in and stays close to capturing the slightest of shifts in her expressions as she encouragingly responds to every question about her invention, conviction and lies. Yet, what begins as an intimate portrait of Holmes, who stays with her husband Billy Evans and son William, slowly morphs into something confoundingly shocking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 34 days before she was sent to prison, Holmes invited a film crew to document her every move. Fielder occupies the frame as the camera zooms in and stays close to capturing the slightest of shifts in her expressions as she encouragingly responds to every question about her invention, conviction and lies. Yet, what begins as an intimate portrait of Holmes, who stays with her husband Billy Evans and son William, slowly morphs into something confoundingly shocking. {{/usCountry}}

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Holmes tells Fielder that she has never lied in her life and she stands by what she has said. Meanwhile, Fielder tries to dig out reactions from her through his trademark irreverent humour, while also encouraging the viewer to almost sit in with them and come to conclusions. Either she is a victim of a controlling and narcissistic husband who is hyper-focused with every single of her movements and statements, or she is a pathological liar who will go to any lengths to twist her words and arrive at a conclusion that she intended.

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Movie Review You Can See Everything 4/5 Documentary Thirty-four days before she’s sent to prison, notorious Silicon Valley founder Elizabeth Holmes invites a skeptical film crew to document her every move. What begins as an intimate portrait of an enigmatic felon becomes a mind-bending three-year journey into the abyss. Director Nathan Fielder, Lance Oppenheim

The first half deliberately revolves around circles, establishing the personality of Holmes and Evans, while revealing the ways in which the two of them function in this relationship. There are hilarious moments inbetween that reveal Fielder's outsider status inside their home, almost invading on their privacy while also asking them the tough questions. There's also no holding back, as Holmes sees scenes from The Dropout and become uncomfortable after a point.

Yet the film peels new layers of objectivity and becomes an entirely new document altogether in the later parts, when Holmes is sentenced to prison, leaving the camera hanging with only Evans in control. As much as I would want to protect the viewer from any spoilers, I do not see how else I can avoid mentioning the film's strange power without mentioning the entry of Amanda Seyfried in it. The actor comes in with a fresh, albeit necessary, perspective on the film's question of objectivity and deception, stepping in as Holmes. Her scenes involve not only questioning the power dynamics between Holmes and Evans, but also the position of the camera itself.

Final thoughts

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One of the wildest sequences arrive later when she sits face to face with Evans, and the way her presence unmasks a new face of the man who we saw until now, is unbelievable. The camera shifts from one close-up to the other, almost hiding in plain sight. Seyfried's presence is otherworldly- incredibly alert and richly humane in the manner she confronts the two extremes of this documentary: the subject and the eyes of the camera. She pretends to be Holmes but she cannot be her. Her performance, and the lack of it, is the film's most lethal weapon.

Masterfully edited and continually shape-shifting, You Can See Everything gets wilder with each passing moment yet remains firmly in control of the lengths it can go to deconstruct the personality of Elizabeth Holmes. Fielder's presence in front of the camera, his access to her in such close proximity, shifts focus too. You can see everything but only how she presents it. This is a remarkable film that spins a web on how to classify modern celebrity and the ethics of documentary filmmaking itself. Who's playing who? Can we really see everything?

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