Malaysian fashion models walk the ramp in Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi look, internet loves them

Alia Bhatt enjoys massive fan-following in India and now it seems like her popularity is crossing international boundaries. Her film Gangubai Kathiawadi made it to a fashion show in Malaysia where models showed up in Alia’s iconic look from the film. The photos from the event have left the internet amazed. Also read: Gangubai Kathiawadi movie review: Alia Bhatt shines in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's tale

It happened at Malaysia's Northern Haute Couture Fashion Show 2022 when models dressed up, inspired by Alia in Gangubai Kathiawadi. They wore white gowns, owing to the actor’s white saree look in the film. Their look also came with hair buns with red roses and black retro sunglasses. They finished it off with black bindis and bold lips, which can instantly remind anyone of Alia’s character.

While several pictures from the event have now surfaced online, one of them was shared by Miss Star Malaysia 2023. She posted pictures along with Alia’s iconic dialogue in Hindi, “Izzat se jeena ka, kisi se darne ka nahi,” in her caption. Reacting to them, a fan wrote, “Gangubai vibes!!” “OMG spot on,” added another one. Someone also wrote, “Just like beautiful fierce Gangubai.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It has been adapted from one of the chapters of author Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It was released in February 2022 and made good business at the ticket window. Besides Alia, it also had Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa among others in key roles.

Meanwhile, Alia recently welcomed her daughter with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. She was last seen in Brahmastra. She will be next starring in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She is also set to make her Hollywood debut with Netflix’s Heart Of Stone.

