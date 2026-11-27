It all began with a lone edit. Soon, there were dozens. And before you knew it, Saajan Saajan had become the (un)official soundtrack to Batman reels on Instagram. For no straightforward reason, the Hindi romantic melody became synonymous with Robert Pattinson in the cape and cowl. Now, the song’s composer, Anu Malik, has reacted to its resurgence and newfound fame on social media.

Anu Malik reacts to Saajan Saajan’s newfound fame

Anu Malik composed Saajan Saajan for the 1999 film Aarzoo. more less

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On Friday, the veteran composer shared the original music video of the song on his Instagram with a screenshot of an old comment of his on one Batman reel. He wrote alongside it, “Twenty-nine years ago, I sat down to compose this gem; at that time, it was just a piece of my heart-put to music, recorded with the tools we had, our lovely, talented live musicians-with no idea where life or that melody would eventually go. Seeing a Remix of that same track, composed with so much love by me, go viral today in BATMAN RETURNS is honestly surreal.”

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{{^usCountry}} Saajan Saajan was originally composed for the 1999 film Aarzoo. Written by Anand Bakshi and sung by Alka Yagnik, it was picturised on Madhuri Dixit. The song was a popular track at the time of its release. Anu added that Saajan Saajan’s renewed popularity in 2026 showed how music is timeless. “Music really does have its own timeline. You pour your soul into something, let it out in the world, and three decades later it finds a whole new generation and a second life-watching people reconnect with a melody that I created and composed twenty-eight years ago, now reimagined through a fresh lens, is a feeling I can barely put into words,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saajan Saajan was originally composed for the 1999 film Aarzoo. Written by Anand Bakshi and sung by Alka Yagnik, it was picturised on Madhuri Dixit. The song was a popular track at the time of its release. Anu added that Saajan Saajan’s renewed popularity in 2026 showed how music is timeless. “Music really does have its own timeline. You pour your soul into something, let it out in the world, and three decades later it finds a whole new generation and a second life-watching people reconnect with a melody that I created and composed twenty-eight years ago, now reimagined through a fresh lens, is a feeling I can barely put into words,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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The composer then thanked everyone sharing and enjoying the new version of the song. “To everyone listening - sharing and dancing to this new version. Thank you. I believe a good song never really ages- just waits for its moment,” Anu added.

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All about the song

Saajan Saajan was a hit when it first released on the airwaves in 1999 in the soundtrack of the film Aarzoo. The film starred Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, apart from Madhuri, and was directed by Lawrence D'Souza. The new version, a slow remix, was used on Instagram Reels, initially set to clips of Robert Pattinson from Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The song then found itself as the score for other Hollywood icons’ clips, including some for Doctor Doom, the antagonist of Marvel’s upcoming film, Avengers: Doomsday.