'Proud dad' AR Rahman shares pics from his 'princess' daughter Raheema's graduation ceremony. See post

Music maestro AR Rahman has dedicated a post to his daughter Raheema, who completed her graduation from Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland's Montreux. Taking to Instagram, Rahman posted a bunch of photos from Raheema's graduation ceremony. AR Rahman shared a post for daughter Raheema.

AR Rahman pens note for ‘princess’ Raheema on her graduation ceremony

In the first photo, Raheema posed, looking away from the camera, in her graduation gown and cap. The next photo, a collage, showed her receiving her certificate. Her picture with the words Raheema Rahman Student Ambassador was also seen written on it.

Sharing the photos, Rahman wrote, "My little princess, Raheema, has graduated from the Glion Institute of Higher Education with a focus on Hospitality, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation. #proud-dad #womenleaders #alhamdulillah."

About Raheema

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Raheema re-shared a bunch of photos from the event. She posed with her friends and classmates at the graduation ceremony. For the event she wore a beige co-ord set.

Raheema re-shared a bunch of photos from the event.

She posed with her friends and classmates at the graduation ceremony.

AR Rahman tied the knot with Saira Banu in 1995. They have three children: Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. Last year in November, Rahman and Saira announced their separation after 29 years of marriage, chalking it down to 'significant emotional strain in their relationship'. Raheema, along with Khatija, performed with their father during the U2 concert in Mumbai in 2019.

In 2019, speaking about his daughters, AR Rahman told news agency ANI, “They (Raheema and Khatija) have the toughest mindsets. Anything they do, they feel like they have to be good enough...all these things come to their mind. So I keep telling them not to be worried about anything, just do it, just do the stuff and then you will have your own personality...God will bless you and nobody is going to compare them.”

About AR Rahman's current project

Rahman is currently on his Wonderment Tour across North America, performing in major cities in the US and Canada. The composer is set to take the tour to the UK, after which he will return to India in November. The tour focuses on Rahman's music through the decades.