Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla to ring in the New Year 2027 as headliners at Goa's new music festival Home; more than 30 artists make the lineup

Goa is getting a major music festival again, and its first edition is bringing together two of India's biggest music stars. Arijit Singh and Karan Aujla will headline Home, a new two-day festival set to take place at Vagator on December 29 and 30. The event will be the first time the two singers feature on the same festival bill. The festival has been announced by Team Innovation, which is looking to bring large-scale live music back to Goa after a two-year gap.

Arijit Singh and Karan Aujla come together for the first time

Goa's two-year festival drought ends with Arijit Singh and Karan Aujla headlining Home.

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Home is putting Indian music firmly in the spotlight for its first edition, with a lineup led by two of the country's biggest names. Arijit Singh and Karan Aujla will headline the festival, marking the first time the two singers share a festival billing. The Goa shows will also be a first for Karan, who is set to perform his first-ever public ticketed concert in the state. For Arijit, it will be a much-awaited return to Goa after a long gap.

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Arijit Singh said, “Music has its own way of bringing people together and it’s always special to be part of an event that celebrates music in such a way. Looking forward to seeing you all in Goa.”

Karan Aujla added, “We are currently witnessing a colossal shift in how the world perceives music coming out of India, and headlining a stage as ambitious as ‘HOME’ is exciting! I have enjoyed a great run with Team Innovation and I’m looking forward to performing at their debut music festival in Goa.”

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More than 30 artists across genres

{{^usCountry}} The festival will bring together more than 30 artists across Bollywood, Punjabi pop, indie music and electronic music. Apart from Arijit and Karan, the lineup features popular names such as Jasleen Royal, DJ Chetas and King. The festival will also make room for independent and emerging talent, with performances by Aarzu Boys ft. Khan & Noor, Afterall (Habibi Please), Ali Merchant, Banjaare, Jasmin Walia, JXGGI, Mxrci, Garvit Priyansh, Gini, Lijo and Malavika Manoj. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The festival will bring together more than 30 artists across Bollywood, Punjabi pop, indie music and electronic music. Apart from Arijit and Karan, the lineup features popular names such as Jasleen Royal, DJ Chetas and King. The festival will also make room for independent and emerging talent, with performances by Aarzu Boys ft. Khan & Noor, Afterall (Habibi Please), Ali Merchant, Banjaare, Jasmin Walia, JXGGI, Mxrci, Garvit Priyansh, Gini, Lijo and Malavika Manoj. {{/usCountry}}

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For fans of electronic and underground music, the lineup includes Pro Bros, Wish, Yung Raja, Aadyaa, Amare, Avneet Music, Dhyan Live, HRX, Mayur Jumani Live, Nitish Wadhwa, PRFCT & Dark, Rohan Mukati, Sazi and Techtronix.

Team Innovation's plans for HOME

The festival adds to Team Innovation's expanding portfolio of live music events. The company has already announced Arijit Singh's India tour for 2027 and Darshan Raval's tour for 2026. It has also brought several popular artists to the stage, including AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla, Krishna Das, Talwiinder and Rishab Rikhiram Sharma.

Explaining why the company decided to launch this new festival, founder Mohit Bijlani said the festival was conceived as a platform where Indian musicians could take centre stage rather than being overshadowed by international acts. “For decades, India looked outward, waiting for international franchises and global star power to define the premium festival experience. Home aspires to completely rewrite that narrative with an uncompromising statement: an all-Indian headline bill. This property is built to be the sandbox for the subcontinent’s musical innovators and breakout talents, showing the world that our own music scene sets the global standard. Our audience is fiercely proud of its roots and with our artists currently driving global music culture, Home provides the world-class, experiential arena where homegrown talent is the global headliner with the fans being at the centre of the experience.”

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The festival comes at a time when live entertainment is gaining momentum in India. The industry is now worth ₹20,861 crore, with ticketed live music alone expected to touch ₹1,864 crore. The number of music festivals being held across the country has also jumped by 682%, reflecting how audiences are increasingly drawn to live gigs and large-scale music experiences.

Dates, venue and ticket bookings

Going by its tagline, 'HOME Is Where The Heart Is', the festival is promising a large-scale experience beyond the music. Aaquib Wani Design, known for its work on some of India's well-known cultural spaces, will be responsible for the look of the festival grounds, which are set to feature a neon-themed design. With support from Goa Tourism and the state government, HOME is looking to bring large-scale music events back to the coastal state. The organisers are also pitching the event as home to India's largest-ever main stage. The festival will run from 1 pm to 10 pm on both days.

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Tickets will be sold through thumpN and District by Zomato. The pre-sale begins on October 31 at 2 pm IST. It will close on November 2 at 1 pm, with general ticket sales opening an hour later.