Rolling Loud India 2026 lineup annouced: Karan Aujla to headline for second year as Burna Boy, Metro Boomin, and Skepta set for grand debut

Big Sean will also perform in India for the first time. The multi-platinum rapper and songwriter, who has received Grammy nominations, joins a day-one lineup that includes GoldLink, Dhanda Nyoliwala, slayr, ApolloRed1, Paal Dabba, SoSoCamo, Steel Banglez, Snappy Kaal and Jorjiana, among others.

Metro Boomin, meanwhile, is known for the dark, cinematic sound that has shaped some of hip-hop's biggest hits. His collaborations with Future, 21 Savage, Drake, Travis Scott and The Weeknd have made him one of the genre's most recognisable producers. His debut solo album, Not All Heroes Wear Capes, topped the Billboard 200 in 2018.

The festival kicks off on December 12 with Burna Boy and Metro Boomin closing out the first day. Both artists will perform in India for the first time, giving fans a chance to see them live without travelling overseas. Burna Boy, who won the Grammy for Best Global Music Album for Twice as Tall, has built a global following with his blend of Afrobeats and other musical influences. He also became the first African artist to headline a UK stadium, making his India debut a major addition to the festival.

Hip-hop fans in India have plenty to look forward to this December. Rolling Loud India has announced the lineup for its 2026 edition, bringing Burna Boy , Metro Boomin, Skepta and Big Sean to the country for their first-ever India performances. Karan Aujla , who headlined the festival last year, will return to lead the lineup on day two.

Karan Aujla returns as headliner, Skepta makes India debut on day 2 December 13 will see Karan Aujla headline Rolling Loud India for the second year running. At the festival's first Indian edition in 2025, he became the first global Punjabi artist to headline the event. British rapper Skepta is another major draw on day two. The artist, who helped take grime music from London's streets to a worldwide audience, will perform his first and only show in India at the festival.

Skepta is set to release The Fork and Knife on November 6, 2026. The album marks his first solo release since 2019's Ignorance Is Bliss. His collaborators include Chase & Status, Solomun and Dom Dolla. The second day will also feature ScHoolboy Q, Seedhe Maut, BabyChiefDoIt, Wazir Patar, Raja Kumari and NAVZ-47, alongside other performers.

Indian artists get their space Indian hip-hop has a strong presence across the festival's lineup. More than 10 artists with Indian roots are part of the 30-act bill, appearing across different performance slots rather than being limited to the undercard.

The lineup reflects how hip-hop has grown across languages and regions in India. Punjabi rap is represented by Karan and Wazir Patar, while Delhi duo Seedhe Maut brings its distinctive sound to the festival. Dhanda Nyoliwala represents Haryanvi hip-hop, Paal Dabba brings Tamil rap to the stage, MC Gawthi represents Marathi rap and Snappy Kaal adds a Gujarati voice to the mix.

Other names on the bill include Vichaar, Robb Bank$, DJ Five Venoms, DJ EJ, Ravator, The Spindoctor, 2slimey and Shikriwal.

More details on the festival Matt Zingler, Co-Founder and CEO of Rolling Loud, said the response from Indian audiences helped shape the festival's approach to its second edition. He said, “One thing that really stood out to us in India was how open the fans were to everything. If the music connects, they show up for it. That’s inﬂuenced how we’ve approached this year’s lineup - bringing international and Indian artists together across both days and making it feel like one festival, not two different worlds.”

Rahul Ganjoo, CEO of District, said the team paid attention to India's grassroots hip-hop scene while putting together the lineup, looking at the artists drawing crowds at local gigs and cyphers. He added, "Walk into a cypher in Delhi or a small gig in Mumbai and you will see who people actually turn up for. And it is rarely the same list of artists you’d see on social media. Hip-hop in India has always moved through cyphers, small shows, and people putting each other on, and that’s where we looked when we built this year’s bill. At the first edition, the crowd didn't thin out between the international sets and the Indian ones, and that told us the audience was already a step ahead of the industry. This line up is built on what we saw."