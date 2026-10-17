Shah Rukh Khan curates UNIFYD music festival in Abu Dhabi with Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has announced the UNIFYD music festival for Abu Dhabi in 2027. Know all about it.
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan on Friday evening announced that he has curated a music festival for Abu Dhabi. Titled the UNIFYD music festival, it will feature performances by Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh and Karan Aujla. The actor also announced the festival's 2027 date and venue, revealing that tickets will go on sale soon.
Shah Rukh Khan curates music festival
A promo for the UNIFYD music festival has Shah Rukh saying, “Music, how hard can it be?” He then tries to play the keyboard, saxophone, drums, guitar and violin, before even trying his hand at singing. After failing at them all, he says, “Let’s just leave this to the pros.” The video then shows clips of Sonu, Arijit, and Karan performing at various concerts over the years. “It’s time to come together, it’s time to be unified,” says the actor with a smile, referring to the name of the music festival.
UNIFYD is curated by Shah Rukh, with his son Aryan Khan’s brand, D’YAVOL, as one of the brand partners. The official page for the music festival wrote on social media: “India’s biggest voices. One extraordinary day. UNIFYD, a music festival like no other. 20 March 2027 | Etihad Live, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Download the District app to get notified when tickets go live! #UNIFYD #MusicFestival #arijitsingh #karanaujla #sonunigam.” Suhana Khan commented on the video with heart emojis. An excited Karan commented, “Aujla aujla baby do your thinggg,” with heart eyes and fire emojis.
Sonu sang for Bollywood films such as Border 2, Do Deewane Seher Mein, Batwara 1947, and Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, while Karan’s most recent releases were the P-Pop Culture album and the hip-hop EP AUJLA SZN 1. Arijit had announced his retirement from Bollywood playback singing in January this year. This year, he sang for films such as Border 2, O’Romeo, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and Cocktail 2. His song will soon feature in Ramayana: Rise of a Legend and Maatrubhumi.
Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming work
Shah Rukh last starred in Sidharth Anand’s Pathaan, Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in 2023. After scoring two blockbusters from three releases, the actor took a short break before resuming filming for King with Sidharth. The film sees him on-screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan. Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji and Raghav Juyal. It will be released in theatres on December 24.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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