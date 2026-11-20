Amitabh Bachchan says he is a ‘big fan’ of Dhanush, calls working with him a privilege
Amitabh Bachchan praised Dhanush’s acting and dancing on an upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, recalling their work together in Shamitabh.
During an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan met a contestant who revealed that he was a huge fan of actor Dhanush. Hearing this, Amitabh recalled working with the actor in the 2015 film Shamitabh. The megastar revealed that he, too, is a big admirer of Dhanush and praised his acting and dancing abilities.
Amitabh Bachchan calls Dhanush an 'extraordinary artist'
Speaking to the contestant, Amitabh said, “You said that you are a huge fan of Dhanush, and you and I have one thing in common; I am also a huge fan of his.” The interaction took a comical turn when the contestant admitted he was jealous of Amitabh for having the opportunity to interact with and work with Dhanush. Playing along, Big B said that he would speak to Dhanush but would not share his phone number with the contestant. The makers shared a glimpse of their conversation in a recent promo video.
Amitabh also described the opportunity to work with Dhanush and share the screen with him as a privilege. He added that he had heard a lot about Dhanush before meeting him, but watching him perform up close made him appreciate his talent.
“To be honest, he is an extraordinary artist. Ask him to perform any role, and he completely immerses himself in it. He is also a very good dancer. I had the opportunity to work with him on Shamitabh, and it was a great privilege. I had heard a lot about him and knew quite a bit about him, but then I met him, worked with him and saw his work. And truly, he is an extraordinary artiste,” he added.
About Shamitabh
Shamitabh, directed by R Balki, was released in 2015 and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dhanush and Akshara Haasan. The film revolved around an aspiring actor who cannot speak and a man with a powerful voice. The two come together to help the former establish himself in the film industry, but their partnership soon becomes complicated.
Dhanush's recent and upcoming films
Dhanush has had a busy few years, with films across different genres and languages. In 2025, he starred in Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula, Aanand L Rai's romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein opposite Kriti Sanon, and Idli Kadai, which he also directed.
In 2026, he was seen in Vignesh Raja's Tamil thriller Kara. He will next be seen in OM: Chapter 1 – Udhiram – The Blood Wood, an action thriller directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The film also stars Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah and is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20, 2026.
Amitabh Bachchan's recent work
Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the 2024 films Kalki 2898 AD and Vettaiyan, in which he shared screen space with Prabhas and Rajinikanth, respectively. Apart from his film projects, the veteran actor continues to host Kaun Banega Crorepati.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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