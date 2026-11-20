During an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan met a contestant who revealed that he was a huge fan of actor Dhanush. Hearing this, Amitabh recalled working with the actor in the 2015 film Shamitabh. The megastar revealed that he, too, is a big admirer of Dhanush and praised his acting and dancing abilities. Amitabh Bachchan spoke about working with Dhanush in the 2015 film Shamitabh.

Amitabh Bachchan calls Dhanush an 'extraordinary artist' Speaking to the contestant, Amitabh said, “You said that you are a huge fan of Dhanush, and you and I have one thing in common; I am also a huge fan of his.” The interaction took a comical turn when the contestant admitted he was jealous of Amitabh for having the opportunity to interact with and work with Dhanush. Playing along, Big B said that he would speak to Dhanush but would not share his phone number with the contestant. The makers shared a glimpse of their conversation in a recent promo video.

Amitabh also described the opportunity to work with Dhanush and share the screen with him as a privilege. He added that he had heard a lot about Dhanush before meeting him, but watching him perform up close made him appreciate his talent.

“To be honest, he is an extraordinary artist. Ask him to perform any role, and he completely immerses himself in it. He is also a very good dancer. I had the opportunity to work with him on Shamitabh, and it was a great privilege. I had heard a lot about him and knew quite a bit about him, but then I met him, worked with him and saw his work. And truly, he is an extraordinary artiste,” he added.