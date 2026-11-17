HT morning news brief Nov 17: Cyclone Akvan likely to turn 'severe' today; Gangster Goldy Dhillon's death threats to Amitabh Bachchan
Catch the key developments making headlines across India and the world, along with the latest in sports and entertainment.
Good morning, readers. Here is a look at the key developments from India and around the world, including sports and entertainment.
Gangster Goldy Dhillon issues death threats
Days after the Delhi Police foiled a suspected attack on actor Amitabh Bachchan with the arrests of two people, gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon has threatened to kill the actor and his son Abhishek Bachchan. In a Facebook post, Dhillon said the two arrests by Delhi police had not derailed plans. Read more.
Cyclone Akvan likely to turn 'severe' today, landfall expected on November 20
The deep depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclonic storm 'Akvan', the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday evening. According to the weather department, Cyclone Akvan is likely to make landfall over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam between Nellore and Tuni around Friday noon. Track live updates here.
US intelligence suggests Iran planning to detonate 'dirty bomb'
Deep Dive
US intelligence agencies have obtained information suggesting that Iran is making plans to target senior Trump administration officials with a so-called dirty bomb or a chemical weapon in Washington, DC, according to CNN. Read the full story here.
JPMorgan resolves 'technical issue'
JPMorgan Chase & Co. shared they had fixed a 'technical issue' which had caused customers' transactions to take longer on Wednesday. A bank spokesperson confirmed by Monday evening that transactions were being processed normally. This update comes after several US banks faced online service-related issues. Read more.
IPL 2027 retentions: What all 10 teams could do
The November 17 deadline for teams to announce their retentions for the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions for the 2027 season is upon us. While teams such as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians have some important decisions to make, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will look to preserve their championship-winning core. Check the full story here.
Devan Ekambaram, Susha's Varuvaaiy becomes first Tamil song to earn Grammy nomination
The nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards were announced on November 16. The Tamil song Varuvaaiy has earned a nod in the Best Global Music Performance category, making it India's only nomination at the Grammys this year. The song's composer, Devan Ekambaram, penned a note expressing his excitement. Read more.
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Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More