Asha Bhosle funeral live updates: Singing icon to be laid to rest with state honours today
Asha Bhosle funeral live updates: Last rites of legendary Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle will be performed today by her family in Mumbai.
The last rites of legendary singer Asha Bhosle will be held at Shivaji Park on Monday afternoon with full state honours. •The 92-year-old icon, who shaped Bollywood music for over seven decades with her versatile voice and timeless songs, passed away on Sunday due to multi-organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital....Read More
•Her mortal remains were later brought to her residence in Lower Parel.
•Devendra Fadnavis paid his last respects at her residence on Sunday evening and offered floral tributes. State Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, along with legislators Sunil Shinde and Prasad Lad, also paid homage.
•Shelar said Bhosle would be accorded a state funeral at 4 pm on April 13.
•Her son, Anand Bhosle, said the public can pay their respects from 11 am at Casa Grande in Lower Parel, where she lived.
“Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm on Monday at Shivaji Park,” he said.
•Fondly known as Ashatai, Bhosle was a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and Maharashtra Bhushan awards.
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Asha Bhosle funeral live updates: Urmil Matondkar's tribute
Actor Urmila Matondkar has been heartbroken, trying to cope with the loss of legendary singer Asha Bhosle.
Matondkar, who has famously featured in Bhosle's iconic songs like 'Rangeela Re' and 'Kambakht Ishq', took to her Instagram handle and penned an emotional message.
"Heart broken beyond words. Always told her I'm not her fan but her Ultimate Bhakt..My Goddess," she wrote.
Asha Bhosle funeral live updates: PM's note on Asha
“I am deeply saddened” by her passing, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a social media post.
“Her unique musical journey spanning decades has enriched our cultural heritage and touched the hearts of countless people around the world,” Modi said. “From soulful melodies to spirited compositions, her voice carried a timeless brilliance.”
Asha Bhosle funeral live updates: CM pays tribute
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid last respects to Bhosle at her residence on Sunday evening and offered floral tributes.
State Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, along with legislators Sunil Shinde and Prasad Lad, also paid their respects.
"Asha Bhosle will be accorded a state funeral, which will take place at 4 pm on April 13," Shelar said.
Asha Bhosle funeral live updates: Priyanka Chopra pays tribute
Actor Priyanka Chopra paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, mourning the loss as deeply personal and nostalgic.
In an emotional Instagram post, Priyanka wrote, “There are some losses that feel like losing a piece of your childhood, your memories, your home. Asha ji was that for so many of us.”
Calling Asha Bhosle an inseparable part of everyday life, she reflected on how the singer’s voice shaped moments across generations. “Her voice wasn’t just part of Indian music; it was woven into the fabric of our lives. It echoed through our homes growing up, accompanied family celebrations, and held space in moments of heartbreak, joy, silence and celebration. For my generation, and many before and after, she wasn’t just a legend we admired—she was a constant, an eternal presence we believed would always be there.”
Reflecting on her legacy, Priyanka described Asha Bhosle’s music as one of the greatest gifts to the world. “It’s difficult to put into words what it means to lose someone whose art shaped the emotional landscape of an entire nation. Thank you, Asha ji, for a lifetime of songs, of feeling, of beauty—for being one of the greatest gifts music has ever known.”
Alongside the note, Priyanka shared a throwback picture with the singer and a video of her performing the iconic song Dil Cheez Kya Hai from the film Umrao Jaan.
Asha Bhosle funeral live updates: Details about the funeral
The last rites of legendary singer Asha Bhosle will be performed at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Monday afternoon with state honours.
The 92-year-old singer who ruled Bollywood for over seven decades with her wide range of memorable songs passed away on Sunday due to multi-organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.
Later, her mortal remains were brought to her residence in Lower Parel.