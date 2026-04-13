Asha Bhosle funeral live updates: Singing icon to be laid to rest with state honours today

•Her mortal remains were later brought to her residence in Lower Parel.

•Devendra Fadnavis paid his last respects at her residence on Sunday evening and offered floral tributes. State Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, along with legislators Sunil Shinde and Prasad Lad, also paid homage.

•Shelar said Bhosle would be accorded a state funeral at 4 pm on April 13.

•Her son, Anand Bhosle, said the public can pay their respects from 11 am at Casa Grande in Lower Parel, where she lived.

“Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm on Monday at Shivaji Park,” he said.

•Fondly known as Ashatai, Bhosle was a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and Maharashtra Bhushan awards.