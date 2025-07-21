Angry Badshah slams man eating chicken inside ISKCON restaurant in London, taunting staff: ‘He was hungry for some…’

Rapper Badshah has vehemently criticised a man who ate chicken inside Govinda, a vegetarian restaurant which is part of ISKCON's Radha-Krishna Temple in London. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Badshah reacted to a video, posted by @JIX5A, in which the man not only ate meat inside the restaurant but also offered it to the staff and customers. Badshah reacted to a video of a man eating chicken inside a vegetarian restaurant in London.

Badshah slams man for eating meat in a vegetarian restaurant

In the video, the man approached the staff and asked, "Is this a vegan restaurant? So there is no meat? Are you sure?" When the staff repeated several times that it was indeed a vegetarian restaurant, the man pulled out a box of KFC chicken and started eating.

Even as the angry staff and customers at the restaurant asked him to step outside, the man walked around eating chicken and offering it to everyone nearby.

Reacting to the post, Badshah wrote, "Even the chicken would be embarrassed. Dude wasn't hungry for chicken, he was hungry for some (sandals) on that face. True strength is in respecting what you don't understand."

Internet reacts to video

Several X users criticised the unnamed man. “A person wrote, “This is beyond disgusting. He walked into a sacred vegetarian space with intent, not hunger, but hate.” A tweet read, “This is unnecessary and evil. Hope action’s been taken against this clown.”

“This just shows to what extent people have lost their way! No respect for anyone and anything. I pity their state of mind. Hell awaits such people!” read another comment. Another person tweeted, “Hope the complaint was filed in the local police station … Don’t know if he can be arrested for this or not, but this is pure hate.”

About Badshah

Badshah is known for songs such as Mercy, Akkad Bakkad, Garmi and Sanak among many others. Earlier this year, he had announced the US dates for The Unfinished Tour. He will perform in Virginia, New Jersey, the Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas and Chicago throughout September.