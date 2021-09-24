Bappi Lahiri: I only have some cough, haven’t lost my voice

“I am shocked to see so many reports stating that I’ve lost my voice. It’s ridiculous and I’m really unhappy. I was shooting three days ago with my grandson for a documentary film. How can I be unwell and without a voice? I’ve been working in the industry for 50 years and I’ve never experienced something like. I have slight cough, and I’m taking syrups and tablets for that. It’s a minor thing and I’m much better,” says a disappointed Bappi Lahiri, as he talks to us from his studio in-between a recording.

Bappi Lahiri with Rituparna Sengupta

While there’s been speculation that the veteran composer-singer is keeping it low in terms of work, he tells us that he is swamped with work. “I recorded three songs recently and also composed them. One of them is Ganpati Bappa Morya, which released recently. I’ve also recorded a song for Durga Puja with actor Rituparna Sengupta. I also finished the soundtrack for a Bengali film two days ago. It features singers like Shaan, Alisha Chinai, Aditya Narayan, Armaan Malik and I. My fans are my God. With their blessings and by the grace of Ganpati Bappa, I’m totally alright,” says the 68-year-old.

For the unversed, a few media reports recently stated that Lahiri has been unwell ever since his recovery from Covid-19 in April and has lost his voice now. The veteran responded by sharing a post on Instagram. He wrote, “Some media outlets are spreading false news about me and my health, which breaks my heart to hear. By the grace of my fans and well-wishers, I am completely healthy (sic).”