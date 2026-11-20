Music has always been at the heart of Bruno Mars' relationship with his father, Peter Hernandez, whom he has often credited with shaping his journey as a musician. The Grammy-winning singer is now mourning his father's death, sharing an emotional tribute on social media along with a series of family pictures. In his note, Bruno remembered him as the man who taught him everything he knows about music and said he would miss him until they meet again.

Bruno Mars mourns the death of his father

Bruno Mars mourns the death of his father.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Thursday, Bruno took to Instagram and shared a few pictures. The first showed him hugging his father as he lay on a hospital bed. Another picture showed Bruno as a child with his father, while a third offered a glimpse of his father's younger days. The last picture in the carousel featured his father and mother, Bernadette San Pedro Bayot.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Sharing the photos, the singer penned an emotional note, which read, "Last week I got to hug my father one last time. If you’ve ever seen me talk about him, I’ve always said that he’s the man who taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music. He raised my four beautiful sisters, my brother, and me. In my eyes, he was the greatest dad in the world, and I will miss him everyday until we meet again. I Love you Pops. Kiss mom up there for me." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the photos, the singer penned an emotional note, which read, "Last week I got to hug my father one last time. If you’ve ever seen me talk about him, I’ve always said that he’s the man who taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music. He raised my four beautiful sisters, my brother, and me. In my eyes, he was the greatest dad in the world, and I will miss him everyday until we meet again. I Love you Pops. Kiss mom up there for me." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Back in 2013, Bruno's mother, Bernadette, died of a brain aneurysm. Bernadette and Peter divorced when the singer was around 12 years old, in the mid-to-late 1990s. The separation also led to the breakup of the family's band, The Love Notes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“My whole sense of rhythm is because my dad was teaching me bongos as a kid. He’s an old-school working musician, so that’s where the pinky rings come from, the patent-leather shoes, the suits, and the pompadour. It all stems from watching my father,” Bruno Mars said in a 2017 interview with Latina magazine.

Bruno's father was a percussionist who moved from Brooklyn to Hawaii in the 1970s, where he performed with his band. He met Bruno's mother, Bernadette, who was a singer and hula dancer. The couple raised their children in a musical environment, with Bruno and his siblings also performing alongside their parents.

About Bruno Mars

Growing up in a musical family, Bruno Mars began performing as a child, even impersonating Elvis Presley, which helped him develop his stage presence. After moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in music, Mars initially worked as a songwriter and producer. He gained wider recognition after featuring on B.o.B's Nothin' on You and Travie McCoy's Billionaire, before establishing himself as a solo artist with his debut album, Doo-Wops & Hooligans, in 2010. The album featured hits such as Just the Way You Are, Grenade and The Lazy Song. Over the years, Mars has delivered several chart-topping tracks, including Uptown Funk with Mark Ronson, 24K Magic, That's What I Like, and Locked Out of Heaven. Mars has won 16 Grammy Awards.