News / Entertainment / Music / BTS announces documentary BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star with emotional teaser. Watch

BTS announces documentary BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star with emotional teaser. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 21, 2023 02:16 PM IST

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star teaser: The first and second episodes will release on December 20 on Disney+. Check more details here.

BTS has announced the release date of their upcoming original documentary titled BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star. The group also unveiled a teaser featuring RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook as they spoke about themselves. (Also Read | Golden Live concert: BTS star Jungkook leaves fans gasping for air with shower, gym videos)

(L-R) BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jimin, and J-Hope.

Date announcement on BTS' new documentary

Taking to Weverse, BTS shared a note which read, "Hello. The document series featuring the 10 years of BTS and beyond, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, will be released on Disney Plus. [Release Dates] Episodes 1 & 2 at 5 PM on December 20, 2023 (KST), Episodes 3 & 4 at 5 PM on December 27, 2023 (KST), Episodes 5 & 6 at 5 PM on January 3, 2024 (KST), Episodes 7 & 8 at 5 PM on January 10, 2024 (KST)."

What will the documentary show

"In celebration of their 10th anniversary, the seven members, still moving forward, reflect on their past and tell genuine stories from their hearts. We ask for your interest and support for BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star. Thank you," it concluded.

BTS documentary teaser

Taking to its YouTube channel Bangtan TV shared a 20-second long teaser giving a glimpse of the members speaking. The video started with J-Hope saying, "I felt each and every emotion." Suga followed him, "So I started to make music again."

V aka Kim Taehyung, next, said, "I laughed and laughed and laughed." Jimin laughed and said, "I started crying." Jin spoke next, "It hit me then." Jungkook smiled as he said, "This is it." RM said, "We did it."

About BTS members

Currently, Jin, J-Hope and Suga are serving in the military as part of their mandatory service. RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook will also serve in the military. The dates are yet to be announced. In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years.

All BTS members had been allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30. BTS hopes to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
