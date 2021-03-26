IND USA
BTS has confirmed the release of the Japanese album, BTS, The Best. (Source: YouTube screeshot/Big Hit Labels)
music

BTS drops teaser of new song Film Out, confirms release of Japanese album, BTS, The Best

  • BTS dropped the teaser of its new song Film Out, featuring members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 03:30 PM IST

The BTS Army is in for twin surprises as the South Korean boy band BTS dropped the teaser of its new song Film Out, composed by Jungkook in collaboration with Japanese rock band Back Number. On Thursday, the global pop stars also confirmed the release of the Japanese album, BTS, The Best on June 16, 2021.

The new song Film Out will be released on April 2, 2021, at 12 AM KST (April 1, 8.30 PM IST) and is a part of the OST of an upcoming Japanese movie titled SIGNAL The Movie Cold Case Investigation Unit.

The teaser features RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, with each member gazing towards the camera. The song is produced by Back Number, UTA for TinyVoice, Iyori Shimizu from Back Number and Jungkook.

Check the video here:

The teaser shows RM, Suga, J-Hope, and Jimin wearing a calm expression while a look of surprise can be seen on the face of Jungkook and V. The members look looking mesmerising in shades of white as soft instrumental plays in the background. Film Out is an emotional ballad.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas’ brother Frankie reveals battle with drug abuse in new video

BTS, The Best will feature 23 tracks including music videos of their 6 Japanese songs -- Film Out, Stay Gold, Lights, Airplane pt.2, Mic Drop and Blood, Sweat, Tears' Japanese versions.

Here's the full tracklist:

Disc 1:

Film out

DNA -Japanese ver.

Best Of Me -Japanese ver.

Lights

Blood, sweat, tears -Japanese ver.

Fake Love -Japanese ver.

Black Swan -Japanese ver.

Airplane pt.2 -Japanese ver.

Go Go -Japanese ver.

Idol -Japanese ver.

Dionysus -Japanese ver.

Mic Drop -Japanese ver.

Bonus Track: Dynamite

Disc 2:

Boy With Luv -Japanese ver.

Stay Gold

Let Go

Spring Day -Japanese ver.

On -Japanese ver.

Don't Leave Me

Not Today -Japanese ver.

Make It Right -Japanese ver.

Your eyes tell

Crystal Snow

OTT
Topics
bangtan boys bts

