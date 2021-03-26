Nick Jonas’ brother Frankie reveals battle with drug abuse in new video, says he was suicidal: ‘I hated life’

Franklin aka ‘Frankie’ Jonas, the younger brother of singer Nick Jonas and brother-in-law of actor Priyanka Chopra, opened up about his struggle with drug and alcohol addiction. In a new video shared on TikTok, he said that he hated life and even had suicidal thoughts.

Responding to a fan who asked how he overcame his drug addiction, Frankie said, “This is by no means the eloquent explanation I hope to give on a much more serious mode than this. However, from a very young age I struggled with drinking and drugging as an escape because I hated life, and I didn’t want to be here. I eventually, after many years of trying to kill myself accidentally, came to a point where I was going to do it for real.”

However, ‘something intervened’ and saved Frankie’s life, he said. Talking about his journey to sobriety, he revealed, “I went to treatment, and it saved me. And I couldn’t be more grateful for the fact that I’m alive today because my world has changed so beautifully and so astronomically, and I am not that person anymore. I couldn’t be more grateful that I’m alive and happy.”

Frankie, 20, is currently a student at Columbia University. Priyanka, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this year, said that he was her favourite Jonas Brother to follow on TikTok. “He’s everyone’s favourite to follow on TikTok,” she said.

The youngest Jonas brother has voiced Sōsuke in the animated film Ponyo and starred in Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, alongside Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas. He was also a part of the reality show, Married to Jonas, which followed the marriage of Kevin and Danielle Jonas. However, unlike his brothers, he has largely remained out of the spotlight.

