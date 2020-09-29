Priyanka Chopra, husband Nick Jonas wish his kid brother Franklin on his birthday: ‘Miss you tons’. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 12:17 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas have wished his younger brother, Franklin on his birthday. Both took to their respective Instagram handles to wish the youngest of Jonas siblings.

Nick, sharing a throwback from their childhood, wrote: “Happy birthday to my little bro Frankie Jonas. Miss you and love you man!” Priyanka reacted to the pic and wrote: “omgeeeee”. In the picture, Franklin looks adorably at the camera as older brother Nick smiles behind him.

Priyanka too took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture with him and wrote: “Happy Birthday Franklin Jonas. Miss you tons.”

Only in March last year, the entire Jonas family had attended Franklin’s graduation ceremony from an institute in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. On the happy occasion, Priyanka had tweeted: “The man of the hour!! @franklinjonas we r so proud of u.. “Graduate” ! Can’t wait to witness what else u will accomplish in your life. To bigger and greater heights! Love u.”

When it comes to special days for the members of her and her in-laws’ family, Priyanka is very particular to commemorate the days. Earlier, this month, on Nick’s birthday, she had posted a warm note and had written: “So grateful you were born. Happy birthday my love. @nickjonas”

In July this year, recalling the day when Nick had proposed to her, she had written: “To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since. In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas.”

Earlier in July, she had wished her own kid brother, Siddharth and written: “I wish I could rewind to the time when you looked like my baby brother ... and when your birthday was a countdown to mine for me. Oh wait... it still is. Happy birthday Sid... Miss you @siddharthchopra89”

For her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra’s birthday, she had written: “My forever cheerleader. You would have been 70 today. Miss you dad.” Wishing her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, on her birthday in June this year, she had written: “My backbone, my strength, my 3am call, my inspiration, my best friend, my mother, my everything Happy birthday mom! I miss you so much right now and am missing our ritual of spending the day together. I will see you soon. Love you loads @chopramm2001.”

