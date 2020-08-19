Priyanka Chopra steps out of her home, shows how ‘Mother nature’s medicine’ is the best

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 07:52 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday shared a gorgeous picture of herself from her visit to a cluster of lakes in California called Mammoth Lakes. She looked as stunning as ever.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Mother nature’s medicine.” The shot shows her seated, possibly on a rock. Her sun hat and glasses dominate the frame. A bit of her cream-coloured blouse is visible and she has a chain around her neck.

Her fans were delighted to see her in a candid moment after a long time. One Instagram user wrote, “so beautiful dear,” while another wrote, “miss world,” in admiration. A third person called her a “queen” while another wrote, “looking beautiful.”

Through much of the coronavirus pandemic, Priyanka has stayed put in her California home. Some time back, she had shared a picture of herself in a vehicle, and fans were quick to speculate that she might be on her way for the shoot of Matrix 4. Some time before that, she had shared a picture of her seated on husband Nick Jonas’ back as he did push-ups.

Priyanka has been connecting with her fans giving updates on her life or expressing her thoughts. On Tuesday, she shared a glimpse of her memoir and wrote: “Finished. What an amazing feeling seeing these pages printed on paper for the first time! #Unfinished... coming soon! @penguinrandomhouse.”

At the selection of US Senator Kamala Harris as the running mate of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, she had written: “This is a historical, transformational, and proud moment for all women. All women of colour, all Black women, and all South Asian women. Congratulations @kamalaharris on becoming the first Black woman and FIRST PERSON of Indian descent to compete on a major U.S. party’s presidential ticket. #representationmatters PS: To my younger self - look how far we have come!”

