IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Manoj Bajpayee says he felt happy about Chhichhore’s National Award win but ‘secretly hoped’ for Sonchiriya to win
Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from Sonchiriya.
Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from Sonchiriya.
bollywood

Manoj Bajpayee says he felt happy about Chhichhore’s National Award win but ‘secretly hoped’ for Sonchiriya to win

  • Manoj Bajpayee called Chhichhore winning a National Award a form of 'poetic justice'. However, at the same time, he 'secretly hoped' for Sonchiriya to win an award.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 02:03 PM IST

Manoj Bajpayee said that while he was ‘very happy’ about Chhichhore winning the National Award for Best Hindi Film earlier this week, he wished Sonchiriya would have been honoured. Both films starred the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Sajid Nadiadwala dedicated the National Award won by the film to Sushant. Other cast members, including Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma, remembered him in their social media posts.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Manoj said that Chhichhore winning a National Award was like ‘poetic justice’. However, he would have liked Sonchiriya, in which he also starred, to have won something as well.

“When Chhichhore won the award, I was very happy because our industry is box-office oriented. If the film makes 250-300 crores and it is not being celebrated enough, then you feel like there’s something wrong. But when the same film wins a national award, it’s like there has been poetic justice towards it. There has been a poetic justice towards the film, it finally has the justice that it deserved. I really felt quite good when Chhichhore got the award, but at the same time I secretly hoped that Sonchiriya should have won something,” he said.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra insisted this dish be on the menu of her new Indian restaurant, name Sona was Nick Jonas' idea

Manoj called Sonchiriya ‘a classic and one of the best films of my career’. He said that while he tends to not watch his own films as he becomes critical of his performance, this is one film ‘that I lose myself to’.

“Every single frame and scene, Sushant Singh Rajput is great in the film along with Bhumi Pednekar. Bhumi has worked so well in the film. I had even told this to her that this film will always be above any work that other actresses from her generation have done,” he said.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Sonchiriya is a dacoit drama that starred Sushant, Manoj and Bhumi, alongside Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana. While the film was applauded by critics, it was not a commercial success.

Manoj, meanwhile, won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Bhosle. This is the third National Award win of his career.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
manoj bajpayee sonchiriya chhichhore national award + 2 more

Related Stories

Manoj Bajpayee is in home quarantine as he tests positive for coronavirus.
Manoj Bajpayee is in home quarantine as he tests positive for coronavirus.
bollywood

Manoj Bajpayee tests positive for coronavirus, Despatch shoot halted for months

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:03 PM IST
  • Manoj Bajpayee is at his home in self-quarantine after having tested positive for Covid-19. The director of his upcoming film, Desptach had earlier tested positive for coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Family Man season 2 teaser: Is Samantha Akkineni the reason why Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant has gone missing?
Family Man season 2 teaser: Is Samantha Akkineni the reason why Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant has gone missing?
tv

Family Man 2 teaser: Frenetic search is on as Manoj Bajpayee’s Sri goes missing

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Family Man Season 2 teaser: Terrible things are afoot at both the home and work front but Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant is nowhere to be found. Will he make an appearance before it is too late?
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP