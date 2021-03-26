IND USA
Priyanka Chopra's new Indian restaurant in New York opened this week.
Priyanka Chopra insisted this dish be on the menu of her new Indian restaurant, name Sona was Nick Jonas' idea

  • Hari Nayak, the head chef of Priyanka Chopra's new Indian restaurant Sona, has revealed what the actor and her husband Nick Jonas' favourite dishes on the menu are.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 01:33 PM IST

Now that Priyanka Chopra's new restaurant in New York City, Sona, has opened its doors to the public, an in-depth look at its menu has arrived. There are familiar items such as Dahi Kachori and Kofta Korma, but also some unusual combinations such as Crab Puri and Caviar, which is Priyanka's favourite.

Chef Hari Nayak made sure to include Nick's favourite Gajar Halwa on the menu. "Priyanka did several tastings with us. Golgappa Shots was her idea; it’s her way of getting the party started," he told Vogue. There's also a Buckwheat Bhel, an in-house Butter Chicken. The Puri and Caviar was described by the chef as 'this buttery garlic Bombay style crab topped with the creaminess of caviar'.


Maneesh Goyal, Priyanka's business partner, revealed in a new interview that the name Sona was her husband Nick Jonas' idea."We wanted something Indian that was easy to pronounce, spell and of course Google,” he said. Nick suggested the name after a tasting session with his brothers. “We were all like: What? How do you know even that word?” Maneesh said, and discovered that Nick learned the word at his wedding. “By the end of that night, we had already emailed the trademark attorneys!"

Maneesh and others conducted a 'puja' last week, ahead of the restaurant's grand opening. He said in an Instagram post that Priyanka insisted on it.

Also read: Step inside Priyanka Chopra's stunning New York restaurant Sona, serving tequila gol gappas; Danielle Jonas pays visit

Earlier this week, several guests such as Priyanka's sister-in-law, Danielle Jonas, actor Michael Park, and many others visited the restaurant and shared pictures. The pictures revealed other menu items, such as mango passion sorbet, Sona chocolate gateaux, aged cheddar dosa with turmeric edamame mash and coconut chutney.

nick jonas priyanka chopra

Story Saved
