BTS: JK wants to grow out hair till his waist so he can do shampoo ads, Jimin reacts to job as 'angel'

BTS members--Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, recently held an exclusive video call event on Zoom with 200 ARMY. However, video clips of the meeting were shared on social media platforms by ARMY in which the band members spoke about a host of topics.

During the meeting, Jungkook revealed that he wanted to grow out his hair to his waist so that he can do a shampoo commercial. When asked about his shower routine by a fan, he said that he splits his body into two halves and washes the right half first then the left half. A fan also wanted to know why he keeps smelling the top of the head of the other members in the group and he said that 'it is addictive'.

A fan said her husband kept trying to talk to her and BTS members laughed at it. However, RM had a response for the husband. He said, "Since she is having a good time, Mr Husband could you just wait for a moment?"

Jin asked Jimin about his job as an angel. It was a question by the ARMY and Jimin replied that 'it's a bit difficult at work'. The elder member then asked Jimin, "Are you an angel?" and he replied, "I'm an angel. I'm managing the fairies, my position is higher than them! Like team head." V then asked Jimin, "Where are your wings?" and Jimin said, "When I came down here..." Jungkook added, "He is a fallen angel."

J-Hope spoke about paying attention to his foot care nowadays and said, "I'm your foot, you're my foot. I'm J-Foot." He left everyone in splits by giving a humorous twist to his iconic line, "I am your hope, you are my hope, I am J-Hope." Suga also spoke on wanting to do a Hwagae Market soon. It was a show by Suga and J-Hope about them doing live streams via V Live without a specific theme.

Jin spoke about gifting a bicycle to RM as his birthday gift. RM and bicycle have a connection as in June he surprised his fans with the song Bicycle. It was released in celebration of BTS Festa 2021, the band’s eighth anniversary. Jin also said that if the BTS members receive the Spotify plaque they will eat Kimchi stew on it.

Before the meeting ended, Jimin told ARMY, "Everyone, if you had a fun time, put your hands up! Having this meeting in real-time is so fun and feels like we're having a video call. Also, thank you for laughing a lot during the video call and please continue to be happy.”