BTS' Jungkook pens letter for fans, says he 'constantly thinks' about them amid military service

On February 15, BTS's Jungkook, who is currently fulfilling his mandatory service in the South Korean military, shared a heartfelt letter with his fans. In his message, he expressed his deep appreciation for ARMY, revealing that he constantly thinks about them as he continues his service. While serving in the South Korean military, BTS's Jungkook wrote an emotional letter to fans, expressing his love and thoughts about ARMY.(YouTube / HYBE Labels)

Jungkook’s heartfelt message to fans amid military service

Jungkook posted a long message on a fan communication server amid his military service where he gave an update on what he has been thinking of these days and expressed love for his fans. He began the fan letter by asking, “ARMY, are you all doing well?" He shared an update on the weather which was particularly gloomy and also reflected his state of mind. He said, “Today the weather feels unusually bleak. It’s a night filled with many thoughts.”

Sharing a more personal sentiment with his fans the K-pop idol shared that he often imagined himself with ARMY in photos which would bring a smile to his face. He said, “In those moments, I feel happy. But at times, I also feel a sense of doubt, wondering if it’s all just imagination. But even in that doubt, I’ll make sure to create even more beautiful memories than those imagined. Of course, I need to put in the effort,” as reported by All Kpop.

He continued, “The heart that thinks of ARMY and the pencil that wrote my story belongs to you, and I will never forget that.” He also shared his vulnerability during his military service, admitting he felt “a bit anxious, excited, and impatient.”

Concluding his letter to fans, Jungkook wrote, “I just want you to know that I’m constantly thinking about you. I don’t wish for anything else. Thank you for reading my words. I miss you all. I’m still waiting. Please take care of your health, and I love you."

Jungkook’s military enlistment

Jungkook, who enlisted with BTS member Jimin on December 12, 2023, is currently serving as a corporal in the 5th Infantry Division of the South Korean Army. Fans eagerly await his return, as the singer is set to be discharged on June 11, 2025, marking a brief but meaningful hiatus.