BTS reacts as Steve Aoki says he plays Mic Drop in 'every single show', calls their collaboration ‘meaningful’. Watch

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook met producer and DJ Steve Aoki after the first day of the BTS Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Las Vegas. On Monday, Steve shared a video on his YouTube channel giving a glimpse of his interaction with the group. He captioned the brief clip, "Backstage with BTS at Permission to Dance Las Vegas." (Also Read | BTS' Suga has a hillarious reply to fan after they threaten to sue him, ARMY says: 'Omg Yoongi you killed it')

As the video started, Steve Aoki said, "Congratulations for everything guys. So good to see the whole progression and evolution." RM said, "A lot of things changed. Like when we think of Waste It On Me like 2017 right? 2017, a lot of things changed." Steve replied, "Yeah." RM added, "That was our first kinda collaboration."

Steve responded, "Yeah. It's so meaningful." RM said, "It's so meaningful. And Mic Drop." Steve revealed, "Mic Drop, I still play it every single show. There's always some diehard fan going crazy. ARMY is always representing somewhere you know, so it's pretty cool." All the members were seen smiling and laughing.

Steve had attended the BTS Las Vegas concert on the first day, last week. He also posed with fans in the audience and clicked a selfie with ARMY. The clip also showed BTS performing on stage in their red and white outfits.

As the video came to an end, Steve told the members, "I should have worn white or red." While RM said, "You look great", Steve added, "I'm part of the gang." Suga was seen pointing out the white and red colours in Steve's outfit. The members also did the Aoki Jump.

After BTS' day one concert in Las Vegas, Steve shared pictures on Twitter and wrote, "Ooops I forgot to wear red and white @BTS_twt." In another tweet, Steve and the BTS members were seen doing the Aoki Jump. Steve also wrote, "You knew this was coming! #aokijump #1060. @BTS_twt."

Steve Aoki tweeted.

So far, BTS and Steve have collaborated on three tracks--MIC Drop, The Truth Untold, and Waste It On Me. The Korean version of MIC Drop was originally included as a B-side track on the group's fifth extended play, Love Yourself: Her. It was later remixed by Steve and released in November 2017. Waste It on Me, a song by Steve, features BTS, and was released in October 2018.

