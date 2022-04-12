BTS' Suga has a hillarious reply to fan after they threaten to sue him, ARMY says: 'Omg Yoongi you killed it'

BTS member Suga has given a hilarious reply to a fan after they threatened to sue him. Taking to the fan community forum Weverse, a fan shared a picture in which two FBI officers are seen carrying a cat holding its paws. Along with the photo, the fan wrote, "I will sue Min Yoongi because he stole my heart." The fan referred to Suga as the cat, as he is called so in the fandom. (Also Read | BTS' V gifts ARMY bomb to girl at Las Vegas concert, gestures her to not tell anyone, fan: 'Chaotic wild angel'. Watch)

As translated by Twitter user @ryuminating, BTS' Suga said, "So uh why don’t you put me down and then we can talk." In the BTS fandom, all the members are designated animal emojis to represent them. While for Jin it's a mouse emoji, RM is represented by a koala, Suga is the cat, J-Hope is a squirrel, Jimin is a baby chick, V is a tiger and Jungkook is a bunny.

💜 I will sue Min Yoongi because he stole my heart 🧐🤭🤭

🐱 So uh why don’t you put me down and then we can talk pic.twitter.com/83eX9jqsFT — christa⁷ (@ryuminating) April 11, 2022

Fans on numerous occasions have compared Suga to a cat and he too has spoken about the comparison. However, it is the first time that he has directly referred to himself as the cat in the picture.

Taking to Twitter, fans reacted to his comment. A person wrote, "Omg Yoongi you killed it." Another said, "Did he just accept that he's a cat anyway ain't letting go he has to face it." "He knows that he's a cat," tweeted another person. "So he agrees he is a cat," said a fan.

"He officially accepted that he's a cat and we can happily call him Lil Meow Meow hereafter!" commented a fan. "Yoongi never beating being the cutest cat allegations," wrote a person. "Pls Yoongi okay it's confirmed he's a cat," said another fan. "He's so into the joke I love him for this," said a person. "Savage Yoongi agreed to talk," said a fan.

Another fan shared a picture collage of RM holding a huge lollipop between his lips and a steaming hot sweet potato. The fan wrote, "Do you want a sweeter candy than sweet potato? Sweet potato Namjoon, do you like sweet? Namjoonah sweet potato is the best for increasing muscle." Suga replied, "At that level, isn't it a (blunt) weapon than a candy?"

BTS WEVERSE COMMENT SUGA/YOONGI 220411



ARMY: ~do you want a sweeter candy than sweet potato? sweet potato namjoon

do you like sweet t?~~ namjoonah sweet potato is the best for increasing muscle



SG: at that level, isn't it a (blunt) weapon than a candy? pic.twitter.com/k6HdWhtUPM — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) April 11, 2022

The BTS members, currently in Las Vegas, are gearing up for their next two concerts. They will hold the Permission to Dance On Stage concert at the Allegiant Stadium on April 15-16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON