BTS' V gifts ARMY bomb to girl at Las Vegas concert, gestures her to not tell anyone, fan: 'Chaotic wild angel'. Watch

BTS member V gifted a fan an ARMY bomb on the second day of the Permission to Dance On Stage concert at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. In a video, shared by a fan on Twitter, V is seen walking toward the edge of the stage. He then climbs down and throws the ARMY bomb at a girl standing nearby. (Also Read | BTS' V gives fan a bouquet during concert, they toss it back; fans joke: 'Army be like: Go to your Olivia')

As she catches it, those around her are heard screaming and shouting at BTS' V's gesture. The girl is seen shocked as she widens her eyes and sits down on the floor. A few moments later, V returns to the edge of the stage and looks at the girl. He then puts his finger on his lip gesturing her not to tell anyone about it.

ARMY Bombs are the official light sticks of BTS and are used by fans at concerts or events of the group. It represents fans' support for BTS.

Sharing the video, the fan wrote on Twitter, "Taehyung gave an ARMY bomb to the girl behind me because she didn’t have one during the ARMY bomb wave and then came back to tell her to not tell the staff." Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "How sweet of him." Another fan tweeted, "That at the end giving drunk Jungkook vibes haahahahahahaha."

"This is sweet. Don't ever think to not bring army bomb on purpose next time for this reason, if you have one and could afford one bring it. Some of you throw the on them cause videos of JK and Hobi accept it from armys," said a Twitter user. "Kim Taehyung's precious heart I love this man so much," wrote another person.

"I think he meant not to tell anyone, but here we are sharing this with thousands of people on Twitter. But yeah, I agree... he's a chaotic wild angel," commented a fan. "He is so sweettt," said a fan. "Why she is so luckyyy, I feel happy for u gurlll but the jealous is still here," wrote a fan.

"How to love this man less when he keeps doing all these wonderful things??? Forever my universe...Kim Taehyung," commented a fan. "I'm gonna cry like she get an Army bomb free by 'The Kim Taehyung' himself like whhhat when my time come to go the concert but happy for her," said another person.

On the first day of the Las Vegas concert, V had thrown a bouquet at a fan in the audience. After calling the person, he had tossed the bouquet but it was returned to him. At first, V was shocked but within a few seconds, he smiled and said, 'Ah okay okay'. He then walked away with the bouquet.

After their two concerts, V stepped out in Las Vegas to play golf. Taking to his Instagram Stories, V shared clips, now deleted, in which he was seen playing.

The BTS singer was dressed in a white T-shirt, matching shorts, and shoes. He also wore a cap. After making the shot, several people were heard saying, 'Good shot'. In another clip, V was seen making a birdie and high-fiving those around him as they cheered for him. He wrote, "Birdie (face with party horn and party hat emoji)."

Meanwhile, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are currently in Las Vegas for their concerts. They have already held two shows on April 8-9. They will hold two more concerts on April 15-16.

