Love Me Again song: BTS' V turns into a heartbroken, but fashionable lover in retro-style music video

BTS member Kim Taehyung marked his solo debut with the music video of his song Love Me Again. It's a part of his solo album Layover. The much-awaited music video exudes retro vibes with V taking centre stage as a heartbroken lover. His strong fashion sense in the video is also unmissable! Also read: BTS' V announces early release of Love Me Again and Rainy Days music videos, check full schedule BTS singer Kim Taehyung's new music video Love Me Again released on Wednesday.

BTS' V unveils Love Me Again

Love Me Again talks about missing loved ones and the struggles of letting go after a heartbreak. Kim Taehyung appears in a red shimmery suit as he admits to being haunted by the memories of his past love while singing in front of a mic. The background seemingly looks like a cave with some retro elements, including a vintage television set.

His look complements his new blonde look. He is accessorised with golden chains and ear cuffs that add a touch of glam to the entire video of Kim Taehyung who is known for his explicit style statement.

Fans react to Kim Taehyung's music video

An excerpt from the chorus of the song reads, “I wish you would love me again. No I don't want nobody else. I wish you could love me again.” Reacting to the song, fans aka BTS ARMY have started flooding Twitter with posts for the Love Me Again singer. One of them wrote, “The members voted for him as the most romantic person for a reason. Kim Taehyung makes me want to fall in love again.” “I don’t mind that my headset is set in highest volume. Love Me Again is so addicting like a chocolate,” added another one. Someone also said, “The alluring man the beautiful beat and then the Vocals. Kim Taehyung you're successful in making me fall in love again.”

V's next music video

While Love Me Again has started off well for V, his next music video Rainy Days will be unveiled on Friday (August 11) at 1 pm KST (9.30 am IST). Both Love Me Again and Rainy Days were scheduled for pre-release.

On Tuesday, V finally announced that his solo album Layover will release on September 8. BTS management agency BigHit Music said in their statement, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We are excited to share more details about the release of BTS member V’s solo album Layover. Layover consists of six tracks in total - five tracks and a bonus track. To fully appreciate the album’s flow, we recommend listening to it in sequence from start to finish."

