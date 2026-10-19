Complaint filed over Sidhu Moose Wala’s toddler brother’s gun gestures; parents’ counselling sought by human rights group

A human rights group has asked Punjab authorities to look into videos reportedly showing Sidhu Moose Wala’s younger brother, Sukhdeep Singh Sidhu, making gun gestures at a public event in Toronto. The organisation has sought counselling for the toddler’s parents, saying steps should be taken to ensure the child is not encouraged to imitate acts of violence.

Complaint over Sidhu Moosewala’s toddler brother seeks counselling for parents after Toronto event videos surface.

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Lawyers for Human Rights International, a Chandigarh-based organisation, submitted a complaint to the Mansa Deputy Commissioner and the District Child Protection Unit on October 17. The complaint was filed by its General Secretary and advocate Navkiran Singh under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. It names the child’s parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, and asks authorities to arrange counselling for them.

What happened at the Toronto event?

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According to ANI, the complaint states that Sukhdeep Singh Sidhu, who is around two-and-a-half years old and is also known as Chhota Sidhu, was brought on stage during the opening show of the Signed to God World Tour in Toronto, Canada, on October 9. The organisation alleged that the child made pistol-firing gestures and imitated the sound of gunshots.

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{{^usCountry}} It also referred to videos shared on social media that allegedly show people around the toddler prompting him to repeat the gestures. The group said it was concerned that encouraging such behaviour at an early age could affect the child’s development and lead him to see violence as normal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also referred to videos shared on social media that allegedly show people around the toddler prompting him to repeat the gestures. The group said it was concerned that encouraging such behaviour at an early age could affect the child’s development and lead him to see violence as normal. {{/usCountry}}

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The complaint also referred to the death of his elder brother, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead near Jawaharke village in Mansa district on May 29, 2022. The organisation cited the family’s circumstances while raising concerns about the toddler’s safety and well-being.

Group says it has no objection to tribute events

The organisation has clarified that it has no issue with the child attending events held in memory of his late brother. Its objection is specifically to the alleged encouragement of gun gestures and other acts that imitate violence. It has asked the District Child Protection Unit or a qualified child counsellor to provide counselling to the parents. The complaint also seeks directions to ensure that the toddler is not encouraged to repeat such gestures at public events.

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The organisation wants the authorities to monitor the matter and check whether the directions are being followed. It has further requested the District Magistrate to ensure that the Child Welfare Committee takes up the complaint without delay.

The group has stressed that it is not seeking punitive action against the parents or asking for any change in the child’s custody. Instead, it wants the authorities to examine the concerns and take appropriate steps to protect the toddler’s interests. The complaint calls for an inquiry and intervention under the relevant child protection laws. However, no official decision or finding on the allegations has been made so far. The claims made in the complaint have not been established as findings by the authorities.

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About Sidhu Moose Wala

Sidhu Moosewala, born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was a popular Punjabi singer, rapper and songwriter known for hits such as So High, 295 and The Last Ride. He built a huge fan following with his distinctive musical style and lyrics that often reflected his life experiences and Punjabi roots.

He was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village of Mansa, Punjab. According to reports, more than 30 rounds were fired at the singer, and locals found him slumped in the driver's seat of his vehicle.