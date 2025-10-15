D'Angelo dies at 51: All on R&B icon's family and three children

Singer D’Angelo has died aged 51 after a lengthy private battle with pancreatic cancer. The family of four-time Grammy winner confirmed the news in a statement, saying they are heartbroken. “The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life,” the statement read, per Variety. D’Angelo’s family and musical legacy: Remembering the four-time Grammy winner(X/@MissyElliott)

“After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025.”

The family asked for privacy during this difficult time but encouraged fans to celebrate D’Angelo’s music. “We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind,” the statement added.

D'Angelo family

According to the Complex, D’Angelo is survived by his three children. His oldest child, Swayvo Twain, 27, (born Michael D’Angelo Archer II), whom he shared with the late vocalist Angie Stone.

Stone, who was a longtime collaborator and songwriter for D’Angelo, died in a car accident in Montgomery, Alabama, in March. D’Angelo’s other children are Imani Archer, 26, and Morocco Archer, 15.

Career highlights and last works

During his career, D’Angelo released three studio albums and became one of the most celebrated R&B artists of his generation. His last album, Black Messiah, came out in 2014 and won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Album in 2015. He was also preparing to release new music before his death. His final song, I Want You Forever, appeared on The Book of Clarence and featured artists Jay-Z and Jeymes Samuel.

Tributes pour in

News of D’Angelo’s death quickly spread on social media, with fellow musicians paying tribute. DJ Premier, Jill Scott, The Alchemist, Missy Elliott, and many others shared messages remembering his talent and impact on music. Fans also expressed their sadness while celebrating the soulful voice and songs that made D’Angelo a global icon.

A lasting legacy

Though D’Angelo is gone, his music and legacy will continue to inspire generations. His family, friends, and fans will remember him not only for his songs but also for the love and memories he left behind.

FAQs:

1. Who was D’Angelo and how did he die?

D’Angelo, born Michael D’Angelo Archer, was a four-time Grammy-winning R&B singer. He died at 51 after a private battle with pancreatic cancer on October 14, 2025.

2. Who are D’Angelo’s children?

D’Angelo had three children: Swayvo Twain (27) with late singer Angie Stone, Imani Archer (26), and Morocco Archer (15).

3. What was D’Angelo’s last song and album?

His last song was I Want You Forever from The Book of Clarence soundtrack. His final album, Black Messiah (2014), won a Grammy for Best R&B Album.