Diljit Dosanjh brings Aura Tour to India, announces 7 shows 'pan-India': Know when and where to catch him live

Diljit Dosanjh is back with a new concert tour. The performer, who sold out stadiums across India and around the world with his Dil-Luminati Tour in 2024, will now perform seven shows in India as part of his ongoing Aura Tour. The pan-India tour will kick off in November and see the Punjabi singer perform across the country over the next five weeks.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura Tour

Diljit Dosanjh is bringing his Aura World Tour to India now.

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BookMyShow, the official promoter for the show, announced the tour on Sunday as an extension of the already announced Ahmedabad concert for Diljit. “Ahmedabad marked the beginning of Diljit Dosanjh’s homecoming. Now, Aura is set to travel much further. Following the announcement of the world tour’s landmark debut at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, the RuPay Aura India Tour 2026 will head to multiple cities across the length and breadth of India between November and December 2026,” the press release said.

Diljit has been performing in Europe and North America for the Aura World Tour all year. The Indian leg will begin in Delhi-NCR on November 1, followed by Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29, and Lucknow on December 5. A show in Chandigarh has also been announced, but the promoter said the final details will follow.

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The poster for Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour.

Diljit Dosanjh on returning to perform in India

{{^usCountry}} In a statement, Diljit Dosanjh said in Punjabi, “Apne desh vich perform karan di vibe hi hor hundi aa. Iss tour de naal ik vaar phir Delhi ton Indore tak apne desh de shehraan vich apne fans de naal milan da mauka mil reha hai, te main is safar layi bahut excited haan. Tuhada pyaar hamesha mere naal reha hai, hun vaari aa tuhade shehar aaun di. November te December milde aan, poori vibe de naal. (Performing in one's own country brings a completely different vibe. This tour gives me the chance to meet fans in cities across the country—from Delhi to Indore—once again, and I am truly excited about this journey. You have always showered me with love, and now it’s time for me to visit your city. See you in November and December—let's bring the full vibe).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement, Diljit Dosanjh said in Punjabi, “Apne desh vich perform karan di vibe hi hor hundi aa. Iss tour de naal ik vaar phir Delhi ton Indore tak apne desh de shehraan vich apne fans de naal milan da mauka mil reha hai, te main is safar layi bahut excited haan. Tuhada pyaar hamesha mere naal reha hai, hun vaari aa tuhade shehar aaun di. November te December milde aan, poori vibe de naal. (Performing in one's own country brings a completely different vibe. This tour gives me the chance to meet fans in cities across the country—from Delhi to Indore—once again, and I am truly excited about this journey. You have always showered me with love, and now it’s time for me to visit your city. See you in November and December—let's bring the full vibe).” {{/usCountry}}

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When and where to buy tickets

Tickets for the Aura Tour will be available exclusively on BookMyShow, the online ticketing platform. A RuPay Credit Card Pre-Sale will begin on October 6 at 12 noon. The final details on when the tickets will open to the general public will follow.