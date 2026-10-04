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Diljit Dosanjh brings Aura Tour to India, announces 7 shows 'pan-India': Know when and where to catch him live

Diljit Dosanjh announced that he is bringing his Aura Tour to India with a seven-city ‘pan-India’ tour starting in November.

Updated on: Oct 4, 2026, 13:59:39 IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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Diljit Dosanjh is back with a new concert tour. The performer, who sold out stadiums across India and around the world with his Dil-Luminati Tour in 2024, will now perform seven shows in India as part of his ongoing Aura Tour. The pan-India tour will kick off in November and see the Punjabi singer perform across the country over the next five weeks.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura Tour

Diljit Dosanjh is bringing his Aura World Tour to India now.
Diljit Dosanjh is bringing his Aura World Tour to India now.

BookMyShow, the official promoter for the show, announced the tour on Sunday as an extension of the already announced Ahmedabad concert for Diljit. “Ahmedabad marked the beginning of Diljit Dosanjh’s homecoming. Now, Aura is set to travel much further. Following the announcement of the world tour’s landmark debut at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, the RuPay Aura India Tour 2026 will head to multiple cities across the length and breadth of India between November and December 2026,” the press release said.

Diljit has been performing in Europe and North America for the Aura World Tour all year. The Indian leg will begin in Delhi-NCR on November 1, followed by Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29, and Lucknow on December 5. A show in Chandigarh has also been announced, but the promoter said the final details will follow.

The poster for Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour.

Diljit Dosanjh on returning to perform in India

When and where to buy tickets

Tickets for the Aura Tour will be available exclusively on BookMyShow, the online ticketing platform. A RuPay Credit Card Pre-Sale will begin on October 6 at 12 noon. The final details on when the tickets will open to the general public will follow.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

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