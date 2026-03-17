Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour generated ₹943 crore revenue, created 1.2 lakh man days of employment
An Ernst & Young has found that Diljit Dosanjh's sold-out 2024 Dil-Luminati Tour generated revenues of ₹943 crore, including ₹114 crore in taxes.
The Dil-Luminati Tour from Diljit Dosanjh cemented its place as one of the most successful and widely attended musical tours by an Indian artist. Diljit’s 14 shows in 13 cities across India drew over 3.2 lakh attendees, with the Delhi show setting an Indian record with 55,000 fans. Now, a report from audit firm Ernst & Young (EY) shows that the concert tour generated revenue of ₹943 crore, including ₹114 crore in taxes alone.
Dil-Luminati Tour’s socio-economic impact
Prepared in December 2025, EY’s report on the socio-economic impact of Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour finds that the 14 shows were attended by over 3.2 lakh people live, of which almost half (49%) were from tier-2 and tier-3 cities. The tour’s popularity can be gauged by the fact that as many as 38% attendees travelled from other cities to attend concerts. Of these, over half extended their trips by up to 5 days, giving a major boost to the tourism and hospitality sectors.
The EY report states that the tour, one of the largest by an Indian artiste, generated revenues of ₹943 crore. Of this, ₹221 crore came from ticket sales alone, along with ₹33 crore from sponsorship. The tour generated ₹114 crore in tax revenue for the government, including ₹111 crore in GST and other taxes, and over ₹2.5 crore in fees for various local permissions.
But the biggest impact of the tour has been the ₹553 crore generated indirectly through a boost to tourism, hospitality, travel, shopping, self-care, food and beverage, and other miscellaneous expenditures by attendees. The report notes “indirect revenue generated due to the tour is based on extrapolation of data obtained through an online survey of over 5,000 attendees”. The bulk of the revenue came from North India (42%), followed by West India (23%). The report also stated that the tour generated 118,000 man-hours of employment across logistics, security, production, and ancillary services. “For cities, the implications are clear: thoughtfully hosted music events can stimulate local ecosystems, attract visitors, and energise urban economies,” the report noted.
Reacting to the report, Diljit Dosanjh said, This report tells the story beyond the stage — the livelihoods we supported, the tourism we sparked, the businesses we energized and the belief we ignited: that music in India is not just entertainment — it is a force that unites, inspires and elevates. To every fan who showed up, danced, cried – thank you! To every city that welcomed us with open arms — thank you. To the organizers, partners and every hand behind the scenes — you helped build something historic.”
All about the Dil-Luminati Tour
The Dil-Luminati Tour by Diljit Dosanjh saw him travel and perform across India, the US, Canada, Europe and the Middle East through 2024. The tour generated $137 million in direct revenues globally. The India leg of the tour comprised 14 shows in 13 cities, with Diljit performing in Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh and Guwahati. All the India shows were sold out well in advance.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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