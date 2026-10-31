Diljit Dosanjh pauses Delhi concert for CRPF officer on stage, hugs her and says she reminds him of his mother

Diljit Dosanjh put on a grand show in Delhi on Friday, as he kickstarted the India leg of his Aura tour at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. It featured his hit songs and heartfelt fan interactions as he performed in a sold-out concert that went ahead under enhanced security, with hundreds of security personnel deployed around the premises and traffic restrictions enforced in the surrounding areas until midnight.

Diljit thanks female CRPF officer on stage

Diljit Dosanjh gave a hug to a female CRPF officer on stage.

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Diljit also shared a video from the concert on his Instagram account, in which he thanked a female CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) officer, saying her presence reminded him of his mother. He acknowledged the efforts of Delhi Police and the CRPF in ensuring smooth arrangements. “Give her a big round of applause. If you are not here, we can't feel safe. You have given us a lot. Thank you so much,” he said.

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Videos showed that when the CRPF personnel walked on stage, Diljit paused his concert and began interacting with her.

Deep Dive What did Diljit Dosanjh say to the CRPF officer at his Delhi concert? He told her she reminded him of his mother, who had called earlier that day to ask him to take care. He said seeing the officer made him feel as if his mother were standing beside him. How did Diljit Dosanjh acknowledge the CRPF officer on stage? He paused the concert, hugged her, presented her with a small gift and saluted her. He also thanked her and asked the audience to applaud her. Why was security enhanced at Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert? The concert went ahead with enhanced security, with hundreds of security personnel deployed around the venue. Delhi Police had initially withheld permission over security and law-and-order commitments during the festive season.

He hugged her and said into the mic, “You remind me of my mother. Today, before the concert, I got a call from my mother, and she was asking me to take care, but I told her not to worry. Now, looking at you, I feel like my own mother is standing beside me.”

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{{^usCountry}} Diljit gave her another hug and presented her with a small gift package. He smiled and also gave her a salute on stage, winning over fans who cheered for the singer's heartfelt gesture. In the caption of his post, Diljit wrote, "Shoutout to Delhi FANS 🫶🫶 Shoutout to @delhi.police_official Shoutout to #crpf Shoutout to @officialdmrc Shout to @bookmyshow.live." Diljit also thanks fans {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Diljit gave her another hug and presented her with a small gift package. He smiled and also gave her a salute on stage, winning over fans who cheered for the singer's heartfelt gesture. In the caption of his post, Diljit wrote, "Shoutout to Delhi FANS 🫶🫶 Shoutout to @delhi.police_official Shoutout to #crpf Shoutout to @officialdmrc Shout to @bookmyshow.live." Diljit also thanks fans {{/usCountry}}

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The Delhi show faced uncertainty after Delhi Police initially withheld permission, citing security and law-and-order commitments during the festive season.

The clearance was subsequently reconsidered and granted after organisers, BookMyShow Live, submitted a detailed security, traffic and crowd-management plan and assured the police of compliance with its requirements. After the concert, Dosanjh thanked Delhi fans on Instagram and once again addressed the difficulties he faced while organising the show. "Thank you so much, all the Delhi fans. We had a lot of problems. I don't want to say what they were. Too many problems. I do shows all over the world, but I don't face so many problems. Whenever I start a show in India, problems also start for me, especially for me. I don't know why?

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"But thank you so much, Delhi fans. No matter how many problems there were, we had to put on the show. Then it rained, and I had to perform. So I prayed to God on the phone. I said, 'Dad, please stop the show (rain) for three-four hours. It's our show'," he said.