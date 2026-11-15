Diljit Dosanjh says attempts were made to stop his Indore concert but he did not back out: ‘Nobody can stop us from coming here’

Diljit Dosanjh put up a spectacular concert in Indore on November 15. The singer has now shared a clip on Instagram where he claimed that attempts were made to stop him from performing in Indore, but he kept his promise to his fans and arrived in the city without fear. Diljit Dosanjh quoted a famous ghazal by late Urdu poet Rahat Indori.

The singer was referring to a notice that was issued ahead of the show, putting restrictions on some of his popular tracks over concerns about their lyrics and the impact they could have on children. The District Child Protection Officer had directed the venue management to ensure that four songs are not played during the event.

What Diljit said on stage During his performance, Diljit interacted with thousands of attendees and said, “Look, this is the land of Mahakal, and nobody can stop us from coming here. We weren't afraid earlier and aren't afraid today. And where is the question of you being afraid? It is your strength that has brought us here today.”

"Although many attempts were made to stop me from coming here, I still came. Once I tell someone that I will come, I never back out. Despite all the restrictions, I am standing here," he added.

Dosanjh also recited a few couplets from a famous ghazal by the noted late Urdu poet Rahat Indori, including the lines, "Agar khilaf hain hone do, jaan thodi hai... Sabhi ka khoon hai shamil yahan ki mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindostan thodi hai."