Diljit Dosanjh says he gets 'abused by both sides’, called ‘Khalistani’ in India

During his concert in Edmonton, Canada, Diljit took a moment between songs to interact with fans and reflect on the challenges that come with fame and identity. While addressing the audience, he promised to give his best and make the evening unforgettable. The mood turned reflective when he noticed young fans enthusiastically chanting “Punjabi aa gaye oye (Punjabis have arrived).” Smiling, Diljit echoed the phrase but added a deeper note in Punjabi: “Stop it as much as you want, but once it gets into the kids, that ‘Punjabi aa gaye oye’ spirit, it never goes.”

Amid packed arenas, and roaring crowds, Diljit Dosanjh continues to win hearts across continents with his Aura World Tour. However, behind the electrifying performances and fan frenzy, the singer-actor recently opened up about a more complicated reality he faces, being labelled and criticised from multiple sides, no matter where he goes.

He then candidly spoke about the criticism he faces from different quarters. “Mainu toh dowe passo gaaliyan mildiyan (I get abuses from both sides). When I go to India, they say ‘Khalistani aa gaya (Khalistani has arrived),’ and when I come here, they say something else. I don’t know where to go,” he said. Despite this, Diljit maintained that he believes he is on the "right path", adding, “I only have love to offer to everyone.”

This is not the first time the singer has addressed such situations during his tour. Earlier, during a concert in Calgary, the singer stopped the concert midway when he noticed some audience members waving pro-Khalistani flags. He told them that they may keep waving as much as they want, but he’d continue to make Punjab proud wherever he goes.

To underline his point, Diljit referred to his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he spoke about the 1914 Guru Nanak Jahaz tragedy in Canada. By bringing such stories to a global platform, Diljit highlighted how far the community has come over the years.

Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming concerts and movie After successful shows in Vancouver and Calgary, he is set to perform in several cities across North America, including Rosemont, Orlando, Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, New York, Toronto, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

On the film front, Diljit will next be seen in Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film, described as a poignant story of love and longing, also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina. With music by A. R. Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil, the film is slated for a theatrical release on June 12, 2026.