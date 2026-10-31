Diljit Dosanjh says many people tried to stop Delhi concert but he still did it, taunts people who ‘create negative energy’

Singer Diljit Dosanjh enthralled his fans in Delhi on Friday night after a lot of drama that made the concert uncertain. But eventually, the Punjabi superstar took the stage at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday evening. Hours later, he addressed the uncertainty and his critics in an Instagram Live session.

Diljit Dosanjh talks about his Delhi concert

Diljit Dosanjh performed in Delhi as part of his Aura India Tour.

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Diljit went live on Instagram hours after opening his Aura India tour with the Delhi concert on Friday. During the live session, the 42-year-old singer said he will continue to work for as long as he wants. "I know a lot of people will make fun of me. Many news channels will also make fun of me and create negative energy. But no matter how much negative energy you create, I'm still here, baby. I'm not going anywhere," he said.

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"I've been working here for 25 years. I'll stop only when I want to. I won't stop before that," Diljit added.

Deep Dive Why was Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert initially uncertain? Delhi Police initially withheld permission, citing security-related inputs and festive-season law-and-order commitments. The concert’s clearance was later granted after organisers submitted a revised security, traffic and crowd-management plan. How did Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert go ahead despite the roadblocks? Organisers revised and submitted their security, traffic and crowd-management plans, after which permission was granted. Diljit performed at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium despite the earlier uncertainty and rain. Why did Diljit Dosanjh hug a CRPF officer at his Delhi concert? Diljit said the officer reminded him of his mother, who had called before the concert to ask him to take care. He paused the show to thank and hug the officer.

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Diljit on the Delhi concert

{{^usCountry}} The singer playfully addressed the roadblocks the Delhi concert faced as he said in Punjabi, “We did the Delhi concert. It was tough. A lot of people tried to stop it, but we still did it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The singer playfully addressed the roadblocks the Delhi concert faced as he said in Punjabi, “We did the Delhi concert. It was tough. A lot of people tried to stop it, but we still did it.” {{/usCountry}}

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The Delhi concert, the first of his eight performances as part of the tour, had faced uncertainty a week before it was scheduled. Delhi Police had initially denied permission, citing security-related inputs and festive-season law-and-order commitments. Organisers subsequently submitted a revised security, traffic and crowd-management plan, following which clearance was granted.

Talking about the roadblock, the singer mused, “I don't want to say what the problems were. I do shows all over the world. There are always problems. But when the India show starts, problems start, especially for me. I don't know why.”

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Rain also threatened to play spoiler, with the stage still wet after two days of intermittent showers, but Diljit went ahead with the power-packed performance, which lasted over two hours.

During the concert and later in the live session, Diljit praised the Delhi Police and the CRPF for helping him perform. "You made excellent arrangements and made it very easy for us to put on the show. Shout-out to Delhi Police and our young CRPF personnel. Thank you so much to all of you," he said.

Diljit shares a message for critics

The singer addressed the criticism he receives for his comments and emphasised that his refusal to react does not mean he is afraid.

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“I don't answer anyone's questions, but that doesn't mean I'm afraid of anyone or that I care about what anyone says. Nor does it mean that someone can stop me. I know what people say about me, but I don't want to say anything to anyone because it isn't important to me. Those people aren't important to me,” he said.

The singer is set to perform seven more concerts in India as part of his Aura Tour.