Diljit Dosanjh set to perform at 2026 Latin Grammys alongside Karol G, Bizarrap

From dominating the Indian music scene to performing on international stages, Diljit Dosanjh continues to take Punjabi music global. The singer has now added another major milestone to his career, with the Latin Recording Academy announcing him as one of the performers at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards. He will join an international line-up featuring some of the biggest names in Latin music, including Karol G and Bizarrap, at the annual ceremony in Las Vegas on November 12.

Diljit Dosanjh to perform at Latin Grammy 2026

Diljit Dosanjh to perform at Latin Grammys 2026.

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On November 5, the Latin Recording Academy announced the performers for the 27th annual ceremony, with Diljit Dosanjh's inclusion emerging as a major highlight for Indian fans. The line-up also features Karol G, Baby Ranks, Bad Gyal, Bizarrap, Miguel Colón, Divino, DJ Premier, Grupo Niche, Jay Wheeler, Lil Supa, Luis Enrique, Nathy Peluso and Ángel “Cucco” Peña. Diljit's team also reacted to the announcement, writing, "Punjabi AA Gaye Grammy Oye (Punjabis have arrived at Grammy)."

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{{^usCountry}} Several other performers had been announced earlier, including Anitta, Banda Los Recoditos, Camila Fernández, Carín León, Cristian Castro, Daddy Yankee, Elena Rose, Feid, Fonseca, Grupo Frontera, Jorge Drexler, Juanes, Kany García, Luis Figueroa, Milo J, Mon Laferte, Niña Pastori, Rawayana, Reik, Rosalía, Silvana Estrada, Sofía Reyes, The Warning, Vivir Quintana, Xavi and Yami Safdie. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several other performers had been announced earlier, including Anitta, Banda Los Recoditos, Camila Fernández, Carín León, Cristian Castro, Daddy Yankee, Elena Rose, Feid, Fonseca, Grupo Frontera, Jorge Drexler, Juanes, Kany García, Luis Figueroa, Milo J, Mon Laferte, Niña Pastori, Rawayana, Reik, Rosalía, Silvana Estrada, Sofía Reyes, The Warning, Vivir Quintana, Xavi and Yami Safdie. {{/usCountry}}

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Diljit's inclusion in the line-up prompted an excited response from fans online. One comment read, "A really proud moment for all Punjabis." Another wrote, "He's easily the biggest music star our country has ever witnessed." Other reactions included, "Greatest of GOATs" and "New achievement unlocked."

When do the Latin Grammys start and how can you watch?

The 27th annual Latin Grammy Awards will return to Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 12, with Roselyn Sánchez hosting the ceremony for the 10th time. The show will be broadcast live on TelevisaUnivision's US platforms – Univision, UNIMÁS, ViX and Galavisión – beginning at 8 pm Eastern Time. An hour-long pre-show will begin at 7 pm Eastern Time, while red carpet appearances will start at 5 pm.

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The ceremony will also feature a tribute to the late ranchera icon and Mexican singer-songwriter José Alfredo Jiménez, produced by Edgar Barrera.

About Diljit Dosanjh's recent work

Diljit is currently busy with his Aura India Tour, which kicked off with a concert in Delhi on October 30. His next performance is scheduled for November 15 in Indore. The singer also recently lent his voice to a soulful rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

(With inputs from AP)