Diljit Dosanjh teams up with Reggaeton legend Daddy Yankee for Pokito, a Punjabi-Latin music crossover

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is bringing two different music cultures together with his latest international collaboration. The singer has joined hands with Puerto Rican reggaeton star Daddy Yankee for a new track titled Pokito. Blending Punjabi lyrics with Spanish verses, the song brings together two distinct sounds in an unexpected collaboration. The music video, directed by Stillz, adds to the cross-cultural appeal with visuals that reflect both artists' musical identities.

Diljit Dosanjh and Daddy Yankee bring Punjabi and Latin sounds together

Diljit Dosanjh and Daddy Yankee bring Punjabi and Latin sounds together.

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Pokito moves between Punjabi verses and Spanish reggaeton, giving both artists room to bring their signature styles to the track. Diljit opens the song with Punjabi lines before Daddy Yankee steps in with his familiar Latin flow. The result is a bilingual track that brings the two musical worlds together without losing their individual character.

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The hook, ‘Poquito a poquito’, meaning little by little, runs through the track, giving the Punjabi and Spanish verses a common thread. While Daddy Yankee reflects on his journey and the struggles behind his success, Diljit brings his own Punjabi swagger to the song. His verses revolve around the attitude, reputation and larger-than-life image often associated with Punjabi music. He repeats the lines, “Haan chalda Na Chalda Mitran da billo thaa chalda”, underlining the confidence and influence of his character. The exchange builds towards the playful "Ohh Yankee Jatt, HH HATJAA PICHE AH YANKEE JATT", bringing both artists into the same musical space.

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Music video captures the spirit of both cultures

{{^usCountry}} Directed by Stillz, the music video takes the collaboration beyond its musical mix. It features the artists in a series of colourful settings, including a brightly lit baseball stadium and a convenience store. Diljit appears in his trademark turban, sporting different looks, from a denim jacket to a white traditional outfit. Daddy Yankee, meanwhile, brings his signature style to the video with baseball jerseys to leather jackets and dark sunglasses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Stillz, the music video takes the collaboration beyond its musical mix. It features the artists in a series of colourful settings, including a brightly lit baseball stadium and a convenience store. Diljit appears in his trademark turban, sporting different looks, from a denim jacket to a white traditional outfit. Daddy Yankee, meanwhile, brings his signature style to the video with baseball jerseys to leather jackets and dark sunglasses. {{/usCountry}}

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The visuals play with the contrast between Punjabi cultural elements and Latin urban influences, giving the collaboration its own identity. Rather than keeping the two styles separate, the video brings them together through its settings, fashion and overall presentation.

Diljit Dosanjh continues to expand his global music presence

The collaboration adds to Diljit's growing list of international musical partnerships. From performing at Coachella to taking Punjabi music to newer audiences across the globe, the singer has steadily built a presence beyond India.

Over the years, he has worked with several international artists, including Hong Kong-based popstar Jackson Wang on Buck, Sia on Hass Hass, Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin on Señorita, Saweetie on Khutti and NLE Choppa on Muhammad Ali. He has also collaborated with Pitbull on the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track, Colombian singer Camilo on the bilingual track Palpita and British pop artist Anne-Marie on Peaches. His latest collaboration with Daddy Yankee is another addition to this growing list.

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Diljit Dosanjh Aura India tour

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