Diljit Dosanjh touches Daddy Yankee's mother's feet at Latin Grammys 2026

The internet was full of praise for Diljit. One comment read, "It's unbelievable how humble he is. Protect him at all costs." Another fan wrote, "His humility makes him bigger than he already is. Diljit is unique." Another comment read, "So good to see him so humble." One fan commented, "This is Indian culture, Diljit rocks." Another wrote, "Made me cry when he touched her feet, wow."

The reggaeton star then introduced Diljit to his mother. Without wasting a second, the Punjabi singer bowed down and touched her feet to seek her blessings. Daddy Yankee then praised Diljit, calling him a "great guy".

A video shared by Diljit Dosanjh's team from the Latin Grammys 2026 shows the singer meeting Daddy Yankee before their performance. As the reggaeton star entered the venue with his mother, Diljit greeted them with folded hands before shaking hands with Daddy Yankee.

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh recently performed at the Latin Grammys 2026 alongside Puerto Rican reggaeton star Daddy Yankee . While their performance has already created a frenzy on the internet, another interaction between the two artists is winning hearts, with Diljit being praised for his humility.

Diljit and Daddy Yankee collaborated on the song Pokito, which was released on October 30. Speaking about his collaboration with Diljit on the Latin Grammys red carpet, Daddy Yankee told the media, "It means a lot. I want to thank Diljit; he did a great job. I think Punjabi and Reggaeton are like cousins. I always felt like that. The collaboration has been amazing; I want to thank everyone who has been supporting the record. It's like one of the craziest things like music makes sense when the cultures collide."

About Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming concerts Diljit kicked off his Aura India Tour with a live concert in Delhi on October 30. He will next perform in Indore on November 15, followed by concerts in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow. The singer will conclude the India leg of his tour in Chandigarh on December 6. He will then perform in Abu Dhabi on December 31 as part of his Aura World Tour, marking the grand finale on New Year's Eve.

Apart from this, the singer is set to return to Coachella next year. Diljit made history in 2023 when he became the first Punjabi artist to perform at the festival. He is scheduled to perform on April 9 and April 16, making his return one of the biggest highlights for Indian fans. Madonna and Dua Lipa will headline the Friday performances on both dates. They will be joined by Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy, BLACKPINK member Jisoo and Kehlani, among others.