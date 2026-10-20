Garry Sandhu looks beyond setbacks, says staying strong is half the battle won

For Punjabi singer-songwriter Garry Sandhu, Dussehra is a reminder that every battle has the potential for a new beginning. From visiting a bustling mela in Jalandhar as a child to performing at Dussehra celebrations years later, the festival holds memories of a journey that has come full circle for him.

Punjabi singer-songwriter Garry Sandhu (Photo: Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Having weathered personal and professional setbacks, including deportation from the United Kingdom, Sandhu believes the festival’s message of good triumphing over evil resonates deeply with life itself.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Recalling his earliest Dussehra memory, Sandhu says, “There used to be a huge mela in Jalandhar, and I remember going there as a child. Even today, when I think about it, I can almost visualise the whole scene.”

Deep Dive What does Dussehra mean to Garry Sandhu? Sandhu sees Dussehra as a reminder that struggles can lead to new beginnings. He says staying strong and not giving up means you have already won half the battle. What are Garry Sandhu’s childhood memories of Dussehra? He remembers visiting a huge mela in Jalandhar as a child. Festivals also meant sweets, time with loved ones and, in those days, stocking up on crackers before Diwali. How does Nimrat Kaur celebrate Dussehra? Kaur says Dussehra is about being at home with family, sharing food and laughter. Her festive meal includes poori, sukhe kale chane, khatta meetha kaddu, sooji halwa and kheer.

Growing up in a Punjabi Sikh family, festivals meant excitement, sweets and time with loved ones, says the 42-year-old musician, who recently performed at Cali Da Mela in Sacramento, US.

“We would start counting the days, and well before Diwali arrived, we would already have a big stock of crackers ready!” Sandhu recalls. Today, however, he discourages bursting crackers and urges people to celebrate safely.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} For Sandhu, Dussehra’s symbolism extends beyond mythology. “Everyone has struggles and setbacks, but if you can stay strong and not give up during those times, you have already won half the battle,” he adds, while drawing a similar lesson from Diwali: never lose hope, no matter how long the darkness lasts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Sandhu, Dussehra’s symbolism extends beyond mythology. “Everyone has struggles and setbacks, but if you can stay strong and not give up during those times, you have already won half the battle,” he adds, while drawing a similar lesson from Diwali: never lose hope, no matter how long the darkness lasts. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

His own journey bears testament to that belief. After being deported from the UK, Sandhu continued pursuing his musical ambitions. “Years later, returning to the country to perform sold-out shows was deeply fulfilling. A place where I had once been deported was now a place where people were coming to watch me perform. In a way, I felt complete,” says the singer, who strongly believes in spirit of Sarbat da Bhala (the welfare of all).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A place where I had once been deported was now a place where people were coming to watch me perform. In a way, I felt complete.

Yet, beyond professional milestones, his idea of happiness remains rooted in home. Asked about his perfect day, Sandhu says he would revisit his pind (village) and the places where he spent his childhood. “What would make it truly special, though, is having my late parents besides me. If they were still here and I could spend a day with them, that would be my perfect day. Nothing would mean more to me than that,” he says.

‘Punjabi music will continue to cross boundaries’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Punjabi music is enjoying unprecedented global reach, and Garry Sandhu believes the industry is only getting started. With artistes taking their music to newer audiences across the world, the singer sees the growing popularity of Punjabi music as a positive sign for the culture rather than a departure from its roots.

“It’s not just about one artiste; everyone is contributing in their own way, and that’s what makes me happy,” he says, adding that Punjabi music will continue to cross boundaries and reach greater heights in the coming years.

As for how people perceive him, Sandhu believes those who genuinely love his music understand him beyond his public image. He acknowledges that not everyone will share the same opinion of him, but says he has learnt to make peace with that.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“One thing I know about myself is that I have never wished bad for anyone. I’m always conscious of not hurting anyone or doing anything that might cause someone harm,” he concludes.