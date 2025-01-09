Garry Sandhu gearing up for The Burrah Project 3.0

After a long hiatus, the iconic singer, Garry Sandhu, is finally set to perform in India, much to the delight of his fans. But why the long wait? The artist candidly shares, "I'm a little moody. Mai apni zindagi ka swad leta hu. Burrah walo ne mujhe pakad liya, isliye mai aa gaya. I’m not that greedy; mai apni marzi se kaam karta hu.” With his unique charm and no-rush attitude, he promises an unforgettable experience for his audience. Garry Sandhu will perform at the Burrah project 3.0

When asked about his playlist, the artist said, “Jitne bhi mere favourite gaane hai, mai sab gaa ke jaaunga. Time baad aaya hu toh time laga kar jaunga.” Fans can definitely expect a power-packed performance featuring all his hit tracks.

When questioned about his most-loved songs, the artist sung, Do Gallan, Banda Ban Ja, Yeah Baby. These chartbusters have remained fan favorites and are sure to set the stage on fire.

Delhi’s audience is in for a treat as the singer hints at something new. To which he said, “Mere kuch naye gaane hai, mera dil karta hai mai usse Dilli mei le kar aau,” he revealed, adding a sense of mystery and excitement to his upcoming show at Fever Network's Burrah Project 3.0 at the Major Dhyan Chand stadium in Delhi on January 11 and 12, respectively.

When asked about one name that holds a special place in his heart is fellow artist, G-Khan. He replied, “G-Khan aayega hi aayega,” he confirmed, hinting at a possible collaboration or performance together at the Burrah 3.0

With new songs, a lineup of fan favourites, and his signature charisma, this concert promises to be an unforgettable experience. Stay tuned, Delhi—you’re in for something special!