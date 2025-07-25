Harry Styles sends fans buzzing as he starts his own sex toy range: ‘Don’t think it‘s a family show anymore’

Singer-actor Harry Styles is turning up the heat in a literal sense. The former One Direction singer has left fans buzzing after announcing that he is launching his line of intimacy accessories and sex toys. Harry Styles launched his gender-neutral brand in 2021.(Instagram)

Harry Styles launches sex toy line

His brand, Pleasing, is expanding its line of merchandise, which consists of clothing, skincare products, and fragrances, to include a couple of intimate accessories.

The Watermelon Sugar singer's company made the announcement on Instagram with a video that featured Harry himself answering a phone and writing a message on a notepad. The message read, “Please yourself like you mean it."

The products offered in Harry’s Pleasing Yourself collection include a double-sided vibrator and lube. As per the brand’s website, “Pleasing Yourself is the result of our radical pursuit of that which feels good.”

Harry launched his gender-neutral brand in 2021. "When we decided Pleasing would make beauty products I wanted to be sure they were something I would use. I didn't want to make products to mask people, I wanted to highlight them and make them feel beautiful,” Harry said in a statement.

With the new move, Harry is joining celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina Aguilera, Dakota Johnson, and Kandi Burruss in offering intimate accessories.

Fans react

Fans are absolutely losing it over Harry Styles' unexpected new venture. They are flooding the comment section on the company’s Instagram page with cheeky memes, fire emojis, and playful comments. “Now can we get a nail polish colour to match our new vibrator,” one person quipped in the comment section, with another writing, “We simple love a man who listens to what the people want.”

“I’ve been waiting for this one,” shared one. Another posted, “Bro these sex toy names is kinda genius.” One quipped, “Always serving.”

“When you think about the name "Pleasing", you realise it was never about nail polish and bags,” one noted. Another social media shared, “This is the most Harry Styles thing ever. I love it.”

“Harry said: not dropping music, but here’s something to keep you busy,” one noted. Another wrote, “Anything but releasing new music.”

“This is the funniest thing ever. He said entertain yourselves with this and leave me alone,” one wrote.

The As It Was singer concluded his Love on Tour in 2023. The tour followed the release of his 2022 album Harry's House, which took home a Grammy for Album of the Year in 2023. Since then, the singer has been travelling the world.