Honey Singh reveals he once spent 38 lakh in one night at a party in Dubai club: 'Teen credit card lage the'

Singer Honey Singh has revealed that over a decade ago, he spent ₹38 lakh at a party in one night. Recently speaking with Mirchi Plus, he said that the party took place in a Dubai club. He also said that the bill was for 31 people, and it took three credit cards to pay it off. (Also Read | Honey Singh reignites feud with Badshah by taking a dig at his rapping skills) Honey Singh spoke about a costly party in 2013.

Honey Singh on costliest thing he bought

During the interview, the singer was asked about the costliest thing he had bought. Honey replied, "Humne zindagi mein na parties mein bohut paise udaye. Pata laga ki bill phatt gaya itna bada, ghar wapas toh khali haat aa rahe hai. 2013 ki baat hai yeh, club hota tha...party karne gaye hum 8 ladke, saare darubaaz. Us time ki baat bata raha hoon, bohut mehenga hota tha Dubai, ab kaafi sasta ho gaya hai. Party kar rahe hai, bottle e aa rahi hai, ladkiyaan aa rahi hai, us table waale ladkiyaan bhi humare table par (I have spent a lot of money in my life on parties. I would realise I paid a bill so high that I'm returning home empty-handed. This happened in 2013, 8 of us went to party at a club, all of us drunkards. I'm talking about that time when Dubai used to be very costly, now it's cheaper. We're having party, bottles are coming to our table and so are girls from other tables)."

When Honey Singh paid bill of ₹ 38 lakh

"Toh 23 ladkiyaan aur 8 ladke humare table pe aur 4 table jod rakhe hai, itna bara humara entourage hai. Aur table pe thapa thap daaru chal rahi hai. ₹38 lakh ka bill diya hai, 3 credit card lage the, 1 raat mein (23 girls, 8 guys at our table, four tables were joined--such a big entourage we had. And drinks are coming. We got a bill of ₹38 lakh, three credit cards were required in one night)...At that time, big clubs in Dubai used to hire these eye candy girls in the clubs. They used to go to clubs and would get tables and a bottle. After that, they would see which is the spender table. They would then go to those tables and spend bills," he added.

Honey Singh's musical journey

He has sung many hit songs such as Mere Mehboob, Bring Me Back, Blue Eyes, Desi Kalakaar, Love Dose, One Bottle Down, Dheere Dheere, Melody Roja, and others. After taking a break from work, Honey returned in 2023 with the song Kalaastar. He also recently released an album called Glory. A documentary about his life will soon be released on Netflix India.