Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Honey Singh reveals he once spent 38 lakh in one night at a party in Dubai club: 'Teen credit card lage the'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Oct 26, 2024 12:13 PM IST

Honey Singh shared how he and seven of his friends partied at a Dubai club in 2013. He ended up paying a bill of a huge amount for 31 people.

Singer Honey Singh has revealed that over a decade ago, he spent 38 lakh at a party in one night. Recently speaking with Mirchi Plus, he said that the party took place in a Dubai club. He also said that the bill was for 31 people, and it took three credit cards to pay it off. (Also Read | Honey Singh reignites feud with Badshah by taking a dig at his rapping skills)

Honey Singh spoke about a costly party in 2013.
Honey Singh spoke about a costly party in 2013.

Honey Singh on costliest thing he bought

During the interview, the singer was asked about the costliest thing he had bought. Honey replied, "Humne zindagi mein na parties mein bohut paise udaye. Pata laga ki bill phatt gaya itna bada, ghar wapas toh khali haat aa rahe hai. 2013 ki baat hai yeh, club hota tha...party karne gaye hum 8 ladke, saare darubaaz. Us time ki baat bata raha hoon, bohut mehenga hota tha Dubai, ab kaafi sasta ho gaya hai. Party kar rahe hai, bottle e aa rahi hai, ladkiyaan aa rahi hai, us table waale ladkiyaan bhi humare table par (I have spent a lot of money in my life on parties. I would realise I paid a bill so high that I'm returning home empty-handed. This happened in 2013, 8 of us went to party at a club, all of us drunkards. I'm talking about that time when Dubai used to be very costly, now it's cheaper. We're having party, bottles are coming to our table and so are girls from other tables)."

When Honey Singh paid bill of 38 lakh

"Toh 23 ladkiyaan aur 8 ladke humare table pe aur 4 table jod rakhe hai, itna bara humara entourage hai. Aur table pe thapa thap daaru chal rahi hai. 38 lakh ka bill diya hai, 3 credit card lage the, 1 raat mein (23 girls, 8 guys at our table, four tables were joined--such a big entourage we had. And drinks are coming. We got a bill of 38 lakh, three credit cards were required in one night)...At that time, big clubs in Dubai used to hire these eye candy girls in the clubs. They used to go to clubs and would get tables and a bottle. After that, they would see which is the spender table. They would then go to those tables and spend bills," he added.

Honey Singh's musical journey

He has sung many hit songs such as Mere Mehboob, Bring Me Back, Blue Eyes, Desi Kalakaar, Love Dose, One Bottle Down, Dheere Dheere, Melody Roja, and others. After taking a break from work, Honey returned in 2023 with the song Kalaastar. He also recently released an album called Glory. A documentary about his life will soon be released on Netflix India.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //