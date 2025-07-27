Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with thirsty comment on Seerat Kapoor’s pic: ‘Daddy loves that…’

Is something brewing between Yo Yo Honey Singh and actor Seerat Kapoor? Fans sure seem to think so after the rapper dropped a naughty comment on Seerat’s recent social media post. Yo Yo Honey Singh's last known relationship was with actor-model Tina Thadani.

Honey Singh’s comment on Seerat’s post

On Friday, Seerat, who made her acting debut in the 2014 Telugu film Run Raja Run, took to Instagram to share some photographs of herself. In the images, the actor is looking glamorous in a shimmering silver sequinned strapless top with a plunging neckline. Her outfit is paired with a matching fitted long skirt.

“Where the heart finds empowerment, is home,” Seerat wrote as a caption with the images.

But it was Yo Yo Honey Singh’s playful comment that really grabbed everyone’s attention and got fans buzzing. "Ma ma mia daddy love that b**ty," Honey wrote along with a red heart emoji.

In response to Honey's comment, Seerat wrote, "@yoyohoneysingh What a pleasant surprise! Thank you OG."

“@yoyohoneysingh this was not at all expected,” one comment read, with another reading, “Honey singh ka comment dekhne kaun kaun aaya (who all came just to read Honey’s comment).”

Honey Singh's comment sent his fans into a frenzy.

About Honey’s personal life

Earlier this year, in April, Yo Yo Honey Singh was spotted attending Egyptian model Emma Bakr's birthday celebration. The two were seen enjoying each other's company, sparking speculation about a possible romance. In the video, Honey and Emma were spotted holding hands and sharing a lighthearted moment as they chatted before cutting the birthday cake.

Honey was previously married to Shalini Talwar. They got married in January 2011. In September 2022, after 11 years of marriage, a divorce petition was mutually moved in the family court under section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act. The court accepted the petition, granting them an interregnum period of six months. In November 2023, a Delhi court granted divorce to the couple.

Apart from this, in January 2023, Yo Yo Honey Singh introduced actor-model Tina Thadani as his partner at an event in Delhi. They parted ways in April that year, unfollowing each other on social media and deleting pictures with each other.