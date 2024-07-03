Seerat Kapoor addresses rumours of dating Aman Preet Singh: ‘I wear my heart on my sleeve…’

Seerat Kapoor completes a decade in the film industry this August. Her first film, Run Raja Run, was released in theatres in 2014. Incidentally, she shared the screen with her first co-star again for her latest release, Manamey, which was released this June. “Right from the start, Sharwanand and I had this instant connection as actors, and it has only gotten better with time,” says Seerat, settling down for a chat. (Read more: Imli actor Seerat Kapoor sheds light on the dark reality of casting couch in the TV industry) Aman Preet Singh and Seerat Kapoor also acted together in a song.

Talking to Hindustan Times, she gets candid about working with Sharwanand again, addresses dating rumours with Aman Preet Singh, talks about her upcoming projects with a decade of doing what she loves and more.

‘Sharwanand is an incredible actor’

Seerat played Tanya in Manamey and claims she said yes to the project because it gave her the opportunity to work again with her Run Raja Run co-star. “Sharwanand is an incredible actor, it takes grit and courage to pick the kind of roles he does. I’ve always been inspired by his choices and the fact that he never loses authenticity. So, while working with him in Manamey was right within my comfort zone, there was also a sense of mutual respect and admiration,” explains the actor.

Seerat Kapoor on Sharwanand becoming a father.

In the film, Sharwanand’s character comes to care for a child (played by Vikram Aditya) who is not his own. In real life, the actor also took on fatherhood as he was blessed with a baby girl in March.

“Sharwa is a father today and while shooting, we could see just how lovable he is when with Vicky. The success of our film and his fatherhood really is divine timing. May his baby’s birth continue to be his lucky charm both personally and professionally,” says Seerat.

‘I listen to my heart while choosing roles’

Seerat says now she’s gotten a taste of what’s out there, she wants more roles that put her ‘on edge’. “To strike a connection with the audience is a blessing. So, I listen to my heart when choosing roles and films that resonate with me as an individual. I also have a knack for reading scripts from the point of view of the audience,” she says, adding, “And that’s what has helped me grow beyond what I anticipated. At this stage of my career, I’m just happy to be aligning with like-minded people.”

Seerat Kapoor on how she chooses her roles.

Seerat also says that portraying versatile characters has always been her dream, even when she was a fledgling in theatre. “I’ve met fans who’ve told me I do well while playing characters who stand on such a thin line, it makes me want to do more of it. To be able to play such roles is always what has driven me. And challenges motivate me to do better. I’m happy for the adulation through the years and those who discovered me thanks to my OTT work too.”

‘My focus is my family and work’

Recently there were rumours that Seerat was taken, especially after pictures of her cuddling up to Aman Preet Singh surfaced online. The song Aao Na (which she sang for) showed off their chemistry and only perpetuated the rumours further.

Seerat Kapoor on rumours of her dating Aman Preet Singh.

Ask her about it and she says, “Well, I am someone who unapologetically wears her heart on her sleeve. I understand that people are curious and I don’t fault them for that. However, when I do find love, I won’t hide it. But for now, my focus remains on my family and work.”

Seerat has work coming up that fall in various genres. “I’m shooting for a thriller, there’s another which is a sci-fi and I’m also dancing in a massy number. I’m just gearing up to show myself in a new avatar,” she says, adding, “I recently dubbed for myself in Telugu for the first time in Manamey. It has always been a dream to dub my own dialogues and I look forward to doing more of that.”