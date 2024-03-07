Sharwanand shares adorable pictures of his baby girl; says he saved the best news for last

Sharwanand celebrated his birthday March 6. The actor, who announced his line-up of films on Wednesday saved the ‘best news’ for last. Sharing adorable pictures on Instagram, Sharwanand announced that him and his wife Rakshitha Reddy were blessed with a baby girl recently. (Also Read: Upasana Konidela on husband Ram Charan: He's secure to be my shadow when I shine; Ram says she is ‘not just a star wife ’) Sharwanand introduced his baby girl to the world on his birthday(Instagram)

‘Entering the new year with blessings’

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

One of the pictures Sharwanand shared sees him on bed with his baby and Rakshitha. Sharing it he wrote, “Thank you everyone for the love and wishes. Saved the best news for last. Entering the new year with my biggest blessing by my side.” Another picture shows his daughter holding his finger. Sharing her name, he wrote, “Leela Devi Myneni.”

The third picture sees Rakshitha holding the little one’s feet, he captioned this with a heart emoji. Apart from fans, celebs like Vedhika and Priyadarshi left congratulatory messages under the posts. Navdeep wrote, “Puttinandhuku thanks :), (Thank you for being born),” under one of the posts.

Upcoming work

Sharwanand has three films lined up for the year. His film with director Sriram Adittya and actor Krithi Shetty has been titled Manamey. The makers released a new poster on his birthday that sees him and a kid (Vikram Adittya) stand on the roof of a tall building with paint rollers in their hands. The poster reveals that the story takes place in London. The makers also released a glimpse, in which Sharwa says, “I think it’s time for some champagne,” while Krithi looks at him sternly.

Apart from that, Sharwanand is also working on yet-to-be-titled films with Abhilash Kankara and Ram Abbaraju. The former film will see Malvika Nair as his co-star and the latter’s cast is yet to be announced. In the poster of his film with Abhilash, Sharwanand can be seen riding a bike on a dusty road and in a jacket that reads S 36. He plays a bike rider in the film that spans three generations. The poster for his film with Ram shows him in a rugged look with long hair and a beard. Despite the serious look, the film is billed to be a comedy.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.