Sharwanand marries Rakshita Reddy in intimate ceremony, Ram Charan and others attend

Telugu actor Sharwanand, who was last seen in Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Kanam, got married to Rakshita Reddy in a close-knit ceremony. It was only attended by their family and close friends. The wedding took place at Leela Palace in Jaipur and their pictures have surfaced on social media. Also read: Sharwanand shares an update on his car accident, calls it ‘very minor incident’ Sharwanand ties the knot with Rakshita Reddy in Jaipur.

Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy's wedding pictures

For the wedding, Sharwanand wore a cream-coloured sherwani with accessories, while Rakshita opted for a beige saree. The wedding was attended by celebrities like Ram Charan, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and producer Vamsi among others.

Celebs at Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy's wedding

Ram Charan attended the function on the wedding day. He wore an ivory sherwani. Siddharth took to social media to share that he was among the wedding guests. He wrote, "Rakshita x Sharwa. We were there. It was magical. My heart is so full. To happiness and love always my babies. Life is beautiful."

Sharwanand and Rakshita got engaged earlier this year in January. Previously rumours sparked that the wedding had been called off over unknown reasons. All the speculations were put to rest when the couple got married over the weekend.

Sharwanand's health update

Meanwhile, Sharwanand met with an accident just a week before his big day, which caused a lot of panic among his fans on social media. He took to Twitter and shared an update on the incident. He clarified that he was safe and sound at home. He also added that it was a minor accident.

He tweeted, “There has been news that my car met with an accident this morning. It was a very minor incident. I am absolutely safe and sound at Home with all your love and blessings. There is nothing to worry about. Thank you all for your concern. Have a great Sunday everyone.”

On the film front, Sharwanand has some interesting films lined up for him. He has been busy shooting for his upcoming Telugu film with director Sriram Adittya. He recently wrapped up a 40-day schedule in London and returned to India only a couple of weeks ago. He wanted to complete his work commitments before getting married.

