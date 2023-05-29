Sharwanand shares an update on his car accident, calls it 'very minor incident'. See post

Actor Sharwanand, who was recently seen in the Telugu film Oke Oka Jeevitham, on Sunday met with an accident which caused a lot of panic among his fans. Later, he took to Twitter to share an update on the incident and clarified that he is absolutely safe. He also added that it was a minor accident. (Also Read | Sharwanand's engagement with Rakshita turns into date night for Ram Charan-Upasana, Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth) Sharwanand shared a post on Twitter.

Sharwanand spoke about his accident

Sharwanand tweeted on Sunday, “There has been news that my car met with an accident this morning. It was a very minor incident. I am absolutely safe and sound at home with all your love and blessings. There is nothing to worry about. Thank you all for your concern. Have a great Sunday everyone (sic).”

I am absolutely safe and sound at home with all your love and blessings.

Fans reacted to his post

Reacting to his tweet, several people commented that they’re glad he is doing ok. A person wrote, “Glad you’re ok. Take care of yourself bro (sic).” Another fan said, “Hope everyone is fine. Glad it was a minor accident (sic).”

Sharwanand's engagement with Rakshita Reddy

Earlier this year in January, Sharwanand got engaged to Rakshita Reddy. The engagement ceremony was attended by celebrities such as Ram Charan, Upasana, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari among others. Over the last few weeks, there were several reports that their wedding had been called off for reasons unknown. As per fresh reports, Sharwanand’s wedding is expected to take place in June or July.

Sharwanand recently shared a heartfelt note on completing 20 years in the industry. He captioned the post, “20 years of a wonderful journey in a wonderful world called Cinema. Cherishing every moment and blessing, which came along the way. Thank you."

His note read, "20 years of facing the camera and entertaining you all on the silver screen. What a roller coaster ride of emotions it's been -20 years of friendships, hardships, highs, lows, smiles, struggles, and I wouldn't have it any other way. Thank you to all of you who have stood by me through thick and thin and showered me with your unwavering love and support. These 20 years have transformed my life for the best and made me a better person."

Sharwanand had also added, "This Oke Oka Jeevitham is dedicated to cinema, which had its Sreekaram 20 years ago. This 20 years of Prasthanam is nothing short of magical. But with this comes a great responsibility. The Gamyam is still far away. I promise to work hard and never take it for granted. So, in short, I will always Run Raja Run to entertain you to the fullest. I am sure it will be possible with all your blessings of Shatamanam Bhavati. Yours, Sharwanand."

Sharwanand has teamed up with director Sriram Adittya for his upcoming yet-untitled project. The team recently completed a 40-day schedule in London and returned a few weeks ago.

