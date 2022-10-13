Rakul Preet Singh jokingly pulls up brother for allegedly leaking her wedding news to media

Amid reports of her wedding plans with producer Jackky Bhagnani, actor Rakul Preet Singh has tweeted her surprise and announced that she has no clue about the plans. They had made their relationship official earlier this year. (Also read: Rakul Preet Singh on why celebs don't reveal who they are dating)

Sharing a report that claimed her brother confirmed she may get married in 2023, Rakul wondered why she had no clue about her own life. She tagged her brother Aman Preet and tweeted, “@AmanPreetOffl you confirmed ? Aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi bro (You did not even inform me, bro).. it’s funny how I don’t have news about my life.” Aman is an actor who features in the Telugu films. He has worked in movies such as Ramrajya and will soon be seen in Krishna Vamsi's Ninne Pelladutha.

Rakul's tweet.

Talking about her relationship, Rakul told Hindustan Times in a recent interview, “Both I and Jackky have this opinion that you should give respect to your partner. We are so busy in our ways that we don’t discuss work. When it comes to certain things I want to discuss, I do otherwise we give each other that respect of being in a relationship. And then security stems in." She added that she prefers to be clear about things as she would not like people to intrude in her personal life.

An ETimes report had earlier quoted Aman as saying that Rakul and Jackky have worked together in a few projects and “marriage is obviously on the cards”.

Recently seen in Cuttputli, Rakul will soon be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Anubhuti Kashyap's directorial debut Doctor G that also features Sheeba Chaddha and Shefali Shah. Rakul will also be seen in Hindi film Thank God, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. Apart from these, she four other films in the pipeline, including Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.

