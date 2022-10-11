Rakul Preet Singh on why celebs don't reveal who they are dating: 'Life is very simple; we complicate it due to fear'

The norm in Bollywood about relationships is largely to stay mum till you get married (looking at you Vicky-Katrina) or have Karan Johar reveal it on his talk show (Sara-Kartik et al). Celebs almost always stick to the ‘we are just good friends’ line even after vacationing together. In that manner, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani did break tradition when they went Insta-official earlier this year. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Rakul opened up about the decision and why they never felt it would take focus away from their work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about how some actors don’t talk about their love lives for fear of that taking focus away from their work, Rakul says, “Yes, that is a certain mindset that people come with: that it will take away from my work. But we are in 2022 and if my personal life is taking something away from my professional credibility, then there is something wrong that needs to be set right. If it does affect me, then I’m going to change that because I am not a person who wants to live my life in a dual way.”

Opening up about her choice to be candid about who she dates, Rakul says, “You are anyway putting on an act in front of the camera. So, in the 2-3 hours that I’m left with in the day, I want to be the real me and not again put an act. That is a message for everyone. It’s most natural for any human being to have a partner at some point in life. I am not doing anything different. It’s possibly the most done thing in the world. People may not have careers but they have partners. The bigger the deal we make in our head, the bigger the deal people make around you.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rakul says that Jackky and her have created healthy boundaries in their relationships, which enables a sense of security. “Both I and Jackky have this opinion that you should give respect to your partner. We are so busy in our ways that we don’t discuss work. When it comes to certain things I want to discuss, I do otherwise we give each other that respect of being in a relationship. And then security stems in,” she says.

The actor says that being open removes the possibility of speculations about your love life as you have put everything out there. She says, “I’d rather not have people intrude with ‘is there something happening’. Rather, I’d say it’s all here so stop chasing me and asking me the same question. I don’t like all that speculation. Life is very simple. We just complicate it due to fear and I don’t operate with fear.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rakul has had a busy year work wise. She has been seen in three films already--Attack, Runway 34, and Cuttputlli, and will now be seen in Doctor G, which releases this Friday. The Anubhuti Kashyap film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah. Following this, she will see the release of Thank God, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. She has four other films in the pipeline, including Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON